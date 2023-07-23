3 Zodiac Signs May Struggle With Self-Doubt On July 24, During The Libra Moon

With the Moon in Libra on July 24, 2023, we may be fighting with ourselves. What we once believed in was challenged by someone, and whether we respect that person or not, we might find that somehow, their words got under our skin. Now we cannot release the thought that maybe they are right. This is upsetting to many people, mainly because when we are set and clear on something, we don't realize how shaky our conviction can be. During the Libra Moon, three zodiac signs will witness their instability and self-doubt.

This works on every level, but on July 24, it will likely be business-oriented. Today, we think we've got everything under control. We feel confident enough to know that we don't need interference or opposing opinions. Today, someone in a position of authority might question us on how we go about our work. While this person might not be criticizing us, they will undermine us, and we won't get their words out of our heads. The slightest little suggestion thwarts us, reminding us of the power of words. Use them sparingly and wisely.

In a way, today's harshness comes as a result of attachment. We are attached to our ideas, so when someone suggests that we detach from those ideas and try something 'their' way, what's really happening is that we feel that our egos are being attacked. That can make for a tough day. On July 24, 2023, we will experience something similar.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 24:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel pretty much like you've got this thing handled, which is work-related. You are now in the groove with your work. You know how to get from point A to point B without a hitch, and what you've really started to notice is that you work best when nobody's around to 'give you pointers.' Maybe you actually need pointers, Taurus, but the thing is, when someone does give you one, as they will today during the Libra Moon, you'll resent that this person even tries to.

Even if this person is your so-called 'boss.' Yes, you are a good worker and will 'obey' the rules, but your pace and style depend on you. So far, all you've done has brought success to work, so why is anyone getting up in your face about this? The Libra Moon might also affect them, making them feel they must 'handle' things. Just go with it, Taurus. You'll get your way in the long run.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Take chances that propel you forward to get where you want to be in business. You're good at this because you are dedicated and driven. However, you sometimes press your luck, and on July 24, 2023, you will do just that during the Libra Moon. You are about to do something that pushes someone else out of the way. It's as if you're on a racetrack and you slam into your opponent.

You play dirty, in other words, and on this day, you'll be caught and reprimanded for this. Rather than accept what you did as wrong, you'll defend yourself and turn it around on to the other person, and while you know you have been wrong, your lack of acceptance will ring inside you as a falsehood. You are playing a dirty game with a chance today, Cancer, which will backfire on you. You may think you're right but know deep inside that you are not.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

July 24, 2023, is ruled by passive-aggressive behavior, all coming from you. You feel you need to get a handle on something at work, but you don't want to come across as pushy. So, in your passive-aggressive way, you'll hint at something to your boss and find that this approach doesn't work. They need straightforward facts from you, but you don't know how to deliver that truth, so you'll lie ... to their face.

What backfires on you today, during the Libra Moon, is them seeing through your lie and taking you to task for it. You will take the low road today out of fear. You don't want to be confronted or scolded, so you'll stick with your fearful passive-aggressive 'hinting,' and you'll come to know just how much that behavior doesn't work for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.