A Karmic Relationship Is Ending For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs On July 23

Everything comes to pass. July 23, 2023, will be a very intense reminder of this truth. Nobody gets away with living forever, and believe it or not, no matter how close we are to a person, in time, that connection will dissolve as well. It's just the way it goes. Blame nature if you don't like it, but know this: nature wins, no matter what. The real slap in the face is when we think that not even reincarnation can save us ... we can incarnate repeatedly, and still, we will have to say goodbye to the ones we love.

In this lifetime, we meet people who we think we may have known in other lives ... we might not even believe in past lives, but just the same, we can't help but feel that our connection with these people is somehow made in the stars. Those are our karmic relationships. No matter how the story goes, endings will happen. We know this as truth during transits like Mercury conjunct Lilith, which occur today.

The beautiful part about recognizing today's lessons of importance is that we know this is part of it. Ending a karmic relationship is just as important as being in it. Everything has a purpose; it can be no other way. In a universe where the constant is 'energy can neither be created nor destroyed,' we must see the end of our karmic relationships as energy taking on a new form, as that is what it is. We open the door to new energy when we end a karmic relationship out with the old and in with the new. It's not as cruel sounding as it seems. It's necessary for universal balance.

Today, during Mercury conjunct Lilith on July 23, 2023, three zodiac signs will know that this is the day we must say goodbye to someone who has served their purpose. That may sound cold, but for the ones who are experiencing it, there is no alternative. Life is all about give and take, and during Mercury's conjunct Lilith, we will accept that certain things are just 'meant to be.'

A karmic relationship is ending for three zodiac signs on July 23:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury conjunct Lilith influences the way you fight for yourself, and as we all know, you're a fighter to the core, Aries. As of today, July 23, 2023, you will finally understand that a certain relationship no longer brings you joy. You've put in the time and the patience and you see that this relationship — one that has always been strong enough to recognize as 'karmic' — is now the foundation on which all the trouble in your life is formed.

It's time to let this person go, and as it is with karmic relationships, the feeling is usually mutual and balanced. It's not like this is a surprise to them. They know the end is near, too, and on July 23, 2023, 'near' becomes 'today.' It's OK. Shake hands and go your separate ways. All good luck to both of you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you have going for you today, Scorpio, is that the person you know you have to get away from feels the same about you. You're not enemies or anything as drastic as all that, but it's clear that your time together had an expiration date. During Mercury conjunct Lilith, you'll realize that that expiration date is today, July 23, 2023. It's OK. You knew this day would happen. After all, you spent an enormous amount of time with someone based on an interest you both no longer have.

Perhaps you were both fans of a certain celebrity, and karma brought you together in the love of this celeb. Don't laugh. This happens all the time. Fandoms bring together the best of friends, but when the interest fades, sometimes so do the friendships. That's how Mercury conjunct Lilith lets you know there is nowhere to go with this friendship ... and it's OK.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you really and truly do like to pay attention to the truth, you'll also realize that you can no longer put off that truth on this day. It's July 23, 2023, and you feel that you can't possibly extend this troubling friendship any longer. You and this other person were brought together by fate, but during the transit of Mercury conjunct Lilith, you will both know in your hearts that this cannot be sustained. Your relationship was fire, pure passion and heat. It was great while it lasted.

However, it wasn't meant to last a lifetime; you both know it. You've tried to deny or discount it, but the truth is that there's no need to prolong the pain of what is real. What is real is that you must end this karmic relationship today. Now, or never. Make it real, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.