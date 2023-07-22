These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Be Luckiest In Love On July 23, Thanks To The Sun In Leo

Welcome to the first day of the Leo season, zodiac signs. It's July 23, 2023, and we're looking at a lovely day for lovers and fighters alike. In this case, when we speak of 'fighters,' we are talking about the people who are willing to fight for love, so, in love, today is a win-win experience. We may have to 'fight' for our love, but Leo is all about victory. After all, we don't get to be 'king of the jungle' for no reason. For three zodiac signs in particular, this day looks like one of those days where all the lights are green. We are moving, grooving and enjoying it all on July 23, 2023. Let's be grateful!

With the Sun in Leo, we feel good, too. It's a day when many of us start to feel the results of good efforts toward healthy practices. We reap the rewards of well-done deeds on this day, implying that if we've done something nice for our loved ones, we will see their joy as they express their gratitude and appreciation for us today. It's nice to feel appreciated, isn't it? It makes it all feel worthwhile, and even if we're not doing what we do for the kudos, it's still pretty cool to see that our work was not in vain. We make people happy today, and they do the same for us. Sweet!

Between the good, healthy feeling that brings about a solid sense of well-being and our love lives thriving, we should have a pretty nice day on July 23, 2023. During the Sun in Leo, it's hard to escape the goodness, and for these three zodiac signs, let's expect a wonderful day ahead. Raise a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice to the Sun in Leo, and let us celebrate life, love, health, wealth and wisdom. Cheers!

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on July 23:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While it may be goofy, you just can't help but celebrate the oncoming of your zodiac sign. You show off, you! Still, you always make the best of this season and on the first day of Leo, July 23, 2023, you are more than happy to be the best you can be. This Sun shines brightly on your romantic life; you mean to take full advantage of the positive vibes.

You feel generous and amiable. You want to please and have fun. Fun in the Sun with the Sun in Leo, oh yes. Your romantic partner fully supports your attitude and matches your enthusiasm, making today a win-win situation. Better yet, you feel positive about the future and can see yourself and your partner living it up for many years.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

All you need to tip the scales is one good day, and then, for you, Libra, it's smooth sailing. By nature, you are a cheerful person, and honestly, you prefer to stay that way, so when the Sun in Leo comes into your orbit, you relish the thought of being alive. Things are going well with you and your romantic partner. In fact, for the first time in a very long while, you feel as though there is hope.

On July 23, 2023, you may even get the sense that you've been given a second chance. Opportunities like today feel like challenges, and you are too ready to accept that challenge. You crave a beautiful and romantic life, and today gives you hope that this is not just a pipe dream. You are on your way to a blissful experience. Enjoy!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Sun in Leo brings you the warmth you've needed in terms of your attitude toward both health and love. You've had that sneaking suspicion that something good was about to come your way, and on July 23, 2023, you won't be able to deny that today is the day of deliverance. You and your romantic partner will get to enjoy a day that is relatively free of stress, and for the two of you, that's saying something, for sure.

During the Sun in Leo, all things seem suddenly possible again. It's as if the doubt you've held on to for months now just 'wants' to dissolve, and it does ... of its own volition. Can you be this lucky? Of course, you can, Pisces. Today is an auspicious day for you, and that luck can extend for as long as you'd like it to ... so be vigilant. Keep it going.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.