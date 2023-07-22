Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 23 During Mercury Square Uranus

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 23, thanks to Mercury square Uranus. So, here we have a day where we think we are the one who saves the day when all we get to do today is sit back and watch it all fall apart. On July 23, 2023, we have the oddball transit of Mercury square Uranus, which will hit three zodiac signs the wrong way.

What that means is that for many people here, we will try our best to 'save' something or show others that we have that right alternative plan, and what we'll end up doing is showing them and ourselves that we are quite simply naive. We have great intentions, but we are not organized or well-researched. In fact, during Mercury square Uranus, we think that because we are passionate, we'll get things done. Unfortunately, all our passion gets us today, July 23, is laughed at. OK, we tried.

Try is what we'll do all day long. We might not even take the hint that what we're trying for simply isn't working. That naive hero complex that we're stuck in doesn't seem to want to let go, and so, out of pride, we'll continue to chomp on as if we're pit bulls on a mission. The thing about Mercury square Uranus is that it appeals to the hero inside us, and while that might look nice on paper, it's the very thing that compels us to make all the wrong moves.

Three zodiac signs will not understand why their master plan isn't working today. Whether it's about coming to the rescue of someone else or merely thinking that we're helping someone out, we won't be able to come across as helpful today. Instead, we'll be a nuisance. We may not understand where we went wrong, but in the long run, it's probably good ol' Mercury square Uranus that has us believing our crazy plan would work.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 23:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might be unable to stop yourself from interfering in someone's life today, July 23, 2023. You believe with all your heart that it's your duty as a friend or helpful family member to stop what this person is doing so that you may set them on the right path. While Mercury square Uranus is in the sky, this need to intervene will be very strong for you, but that doesn't necessarily mean you are right.

While you think you have the answers to all their questions, the truth is that you don't, and this person needs to deal with their own life their way. You have to ask yourself today if you are really there for them, or are you being so 'helpful' that you can be recognized as a good person. This is a valid question, which may be why today is rough for you. Are you interested in helping or in 'being right?'

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What brings you down today, July 23, 2023, is the idea that you're not speeding along at the rate you thought you'd be, and this might have something to do with diet, exercise or accomplishing a certain physical goal. You thought you could do it your way and refused to face the facts. During Mercury square Uranus, those facts will present themselves again, and you won't want to hear them.

This transit makes you feel as though you're losing the battle against yourself and it makes you feel angry. You want to be a winner, and you don't see that happening. You also don't want to look at the possibilities of why you aren't reaching your goals. It's not all in mind here, Virgo. Physical work must be done. Don't let Mercury square Uranus convince you you don't have to do the work.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury square Uranus has you standing so firmly set in your dogma that you can hardly allow in a second opinion. While you might be strong, you are certainly not brave when admitting that you must do something about the situation making you feel so down. You have self-love but a little too much denial working for you, and this means that you pretend that certain negative things are not happening.

Mercury square Uranus is the wake-up call that shows you that you cannot get along on denial alone. You have to make a move, Aquarius. You'll still be that cool, smart person, but if you don't want to suffer any longer, you'll have to admit what's wrong. Feel it to heal it. Let denial be a river in Egypt, not your lifestyle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.