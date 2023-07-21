3 Zodiac Signs Confront Their Fears In Love On July 22, True During The Virgo Moon

While the title of this blog may seem intimidating, there's a need here to put things into perspective. If such a thing as 'the worst fears coming true' can exist due to some circumstance, we need to under what that circumstance if about. Today, July 22, 2023 offers us the Virgo Moon, and it is because of this transit that we are able to experience that which might put us in touch with our worst fears. And what might this be, this thing that catapults into a state of fear, or rather, the confrontation of such fear? What we are looking at today, with the help of the Virgo Moon, is...the truth. It is the truth that sets us free, however, that freedom doesn't always come easily. Today, three zodiac signs will experience what happens when we have the Virgo Moon.

The sign of Virgo has a way of making us analytical; we search for the truth, and we accept nothing less than it. However, on July 22, that truth may not look so pretty, and swallowing it may feel like a bitter pill. Still, we will forge on; the Virgo Moon is somewhat relentless and dedicated. If what we find today is something that terrifies us, we will confront it. In order to face our fears, we must look at the reality of that fear so that we may rise above it.

So, it's not so much that our fears will come true on this day, but more along the lines of us recognizing what those fears really are. That alone carries the same weight as if we were to realize those fears. Sometimes the truth is a revelation that must be looked at, must be faced, and during the Virgo Moon, three zodiac signs will come face to face with that which we fear most. And...we will act accordingly. It's all good, zodiac signs — it's all good.

Three zodiac signs confront their fears in love on July 22:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There has been something that you have avoided, something that is only now starting to surface as important enough for you to confront, and that is one of your biggest fears. There's something you need to do, and if you don't do it, it will only get worse and worse ... and you know it. During the Virgo Moon on July 22, 2023 your ability to deny this reality will fail you. There is no more room for denial; it's time to hustle, and if you don't, as they say, "you lose, you lose your shoes."

Being that you don't want to 'lose your shoes,' you will come to know that the time is up; you need to make a move and you need to do it today. As scary as it may seem, there's also the chance that you've made this into a bigger deal than it needs to be. So face your fears, Taurus; they may end up being 'small potatoes' in the long run. Do it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When your fear comes home on this day, July 22, 2023, it's something you will know as that which can no longer be avoided. And, in an odd way, you will welcome it. During the transit of the Virgo Moon, you will feel as though 'it's time.' Time to face your fears; time to do what you have been dreading for way too long. And you'll feel very positive about it, no matter how daunting it all seems.

The road ahead will be different, and you're not a fan of major change, and it may be 'change' itself that presents itself as your biggest fear. Change, at this point in your life, is inevitable, and it will be on this day that you own that idea. What will be will be, and this time, you accept it. Good for you, Virgo. Play the game like a winner.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your biggest fear isn't a thing or a person or a place; it's something inside you, and it revolves around change. You fear losing your position as a person in control. During the Virgo Moon, you take account for all the great things you are able to do and you'll realize that not only are you able to lose it all, but that you don't know who you'll be if you do. You are forgetting your true power, Scorpio, and on July 22, 2023, you'll work yourself into a froth thinking that you are somehow threatened by external forces.

What all of this essentially means is that you are letting the world dictate how you feel about yourself. Perhaps you've been criticized recently and it's gotten to you. This is part of that fear; thinking that you are disliked or not approved of. Let it pass, Scorpio. During the Virgo Moon, things may look a lot harsher than they really are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.