Love Horoscopes: 3 Zodiac Signs Are Likely The Luckiest On July 22

Today brings us a very interesting transit, and it is one that only a few of us can really handle. We are talking about Sun square Node, and it affects our desire to change things from the root outwards. Not everyone wants to look that deeply, and that is why the influence of this particular transit only hits three zodiac signs. That's not to say that July 22, 2023 remains good for these three signs only, but it is to day that for those zodiac signs, the change that will begin today will begin at a very deep level. This takes guts and bravery, because on this day we will be digging in the dirt. Prepare to get your hands dirty, because when it comes to love and our love lives, if we want it to work, then we're going to have to go deep.

Another aspect of the transit Sun square Node is the idea of karma and karmic relationships. The reason we are here today, with the person we are with is because we believe in the soul connection we have with them. This is one of the most important connections of our lives, and we want to nurture it and make sure it's held in high esteem. That is why on this day, July 22, 2023, we set our intentions for the very highest; whatever it takes, as they say. We will do whatever it takes to maintain the integrity of this precious connection.

And so, on this day, during the precious and rare transit of Sun square Node, we will concentrate on what is indeed precious and rare: our karmic love relationships. For the three zodiac signs that will participate, this day should bring about great knowledge and revelation. Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Love horoscope are luckiest for three zodiac signs on July 22:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are in a situation that makes you feel special, and that is the relationship you are in, right now. It's not always a walk in the park, but it is interesting, and the one thing you can always count on with the person you are with is stimulating conversation.

You've come to know that, in your world, you need a partner who excites you, and that is not limited to physicality. You're a brainy person who needs what your partner has, and on July 22, 2023, during the inspired transit of Sun square Node, you'll find that there's still so much you don't know about them, which implies that there's an entire future waiting for you, to enjoy them, and for them to enjoy you. This day is very much about finding out what makes the both of you tick, and how to expand on that possibility. This person is your mate, your life partner, and everyday has the potential for bliss.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During Sun square Node on July 22, 2023, you will stand back and recognize that what you have is exactly what you need, when it comes to your love relationship. This isn't a game to you; you met someone who really rocks your world and you feel very profound feelings for them. The concept of Sun square Node working our karmic strings feels real to you today, and you recognize more than you can say in your partner.

This isn't just a romance; it's a partnership and it is built on the idea that you have a road to travel on, together. You are not veering off that road and neither are they. This is what you want to do for the rest of your life; you want to know this person inside and out, through thick and through thin. This person is indeed your soul mate and Sun square Node lets you know this in no uncertain terms.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While there are many upsides to today's transit of Sun square Node, it comes with work, and work is not always something you are that willing to put in to something like your relationship. Fortunately, maturity is involved in this as well, and on July 22, 2023, you will come to terms with the idea that you need to do some work if you are to honor this relationship in the way you'd like to.

This is a great day for you because it allows you to step outside yourself, which, in a way, frees you of the burden of past thinking patterns. You can see how special this person is and how much you relate to them, and for them, you are willing to put in the work. This is transformative for you; you are changing, Aquarius, and it's all for the better. Proud of you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.