July 21 Horoscopes May Bring Important Changes For 3 Zodiac Signs Thanks To The Sun Opposite Pluto

Let's not call this day a 'rough' day but more of a day that has to be; there are things we need to confront today, things we need to get up off our tushes and handle, and those may be things we've put aside for too long. Well, on July 21, 2023, we're looking at making the move, taking control and getting it done, once and for all.

Today brings us the transit of Sun opposite Pluto, an extremely powerful transit and while we all know that Pluto is the planet of transformation, what we know about this transit is that when Pluto is in opposition to the Sun, we're looking at some action that is absolutely necessary. Today is the day we 'do that thing.'

We can no longer put it off until tomorrow, and the kicker is that we KNOW it. It's not even about missing an opportunity; it's about being responsible with something in our lives, rather than shirk this responsibility and forever know ourselves as a weak person who is either too scared or too lazy to take responsibility. This is it, kids. Today, July 21, 2023, during the power-packed transit of Sun opposite Pluto, three zodiac signs will not only face the music, they will compose the next passage. We have to make the move and we have to do it today. Point blank, no more excuses.

What's good to know is that, while this may be scary or insane feeling, it's the Sun that drives this transit, and when the Sun is large and in charge, the outcome is positive. So, while today may be filled with nervousness and trepidation, know this, zodiac signs: it's all going to work out in the end. So, get on it, and do not hesitate. This is your life.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 21:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you might not readily admit to it, you are kind of thrilled at the idea that Sun opposite Pluto is here to transform you, or rather, to jumpstart your desire to transform yourself. You've been needing major change for a long time, and on July 21, 2023, it will finally kick in: this is IT. No more putting things on hold, no more waiting for the right time.

The right time is now and Sun opposite Pluto jams that one home for you. You know what you're capable of and you're tired of keeping it in the dream-zone; it's time for real action, and the great part is that you know it's going to work out well. What's hard is making it stick, and it will be on this day that you'll grapple with the idea of what's needed and you'll suck it up and get the job done. Nothing is easy, but the rewards are bountiful and exciting. Now get to it!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's nothing rough about this day other than the fact that if you don't take advantage of the powerful transit of Sun opposite Pluto, you'll have more rough days to look forward to. What this means is that the process of just getting here, to this day, has been rough, but the time is over.

You've done your stay in the harsh times and now you know in your gut that it's time to make the leap into something altogether new. It's scary, we know, Virgo, but you can do it. And you know that you have to. You have started this locomotion and now it's time for you to run this train full speed ahead. Use the transformative power of Sun opposite Pluto and make your life happen. It's now or never; do not go backwards. Make the. Hard decision to go forward at full pace. Do it!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The only thing that's actually rough for you today is the idea that you need to let something go in order to make something happen. And you know it. On July 21, 2023, you will experience a rush of clarifying energy and it will be due to the presence of Sun opposite Pluto in the sky. You've been sensing the need for major change; it can no longer remain just a 'sense,' though. You need to put your money where your mouth is and there is no time to look back.

With the Sun as your guide, you can't go wrong, but you need to be the one who drives your life into a better place, as no one is coming to save you on this one, Scorpio. You know this, too. You are the one who is going to save you, spare you, and vault you up, so own this knowledge and do not let this brilliant opportunity to better yourself pass you by.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.