3 Zodiac Signs Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes On July 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs whose love horoscopes are luckiest are fortunate on this day, July 21, 2023, because we get that second chance we've been hoping for. What's nice about today's transit, Moon trine Jupiter, is that it's not rare, which means that every time it comes around, we have an opportunity to grasp its energy and make it our own.

However, on Friday, we'll be able to channel this big, bold, expansive energy into our love lives, and for many of us, that's exactly where it's needed most. So, to honor Moon trine Jupiter, many of us will not only do our best today ... we will WANT to do our best. Our romantic partners should be pleased, especially if we are one of today's three most influenced zodiac signs.

Moon trine Jupiter lets us see the other side of the picture, meaning, if we were hesitant to take in the opinion of our loved one, or, per se, if we were opposed to something they believe in, it would be on July 21, 2023, that we decide to be the bigger person and just hear them out. We are less prone to judging them on Friday, and the interesting thing is that when our partners don't feel they have to defend themselves against our judgment, they open up to us. In other words, when we give them the space to just 'be,' they allow themselves to relax. This is great for the relationship, and not only that, when they relax, we can't help but relax ourselves.

The funny thing about Moon trine Jupiter is that we may surprise ourselves with our genial nature today. Are we that open and friendly? Well, it seems so. This transit promotes friendliness and community in the same way that it brings couples closer together. Let's know that today's love horoscopes will be a beautiful and loving day for many of us, especially these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs have the luckiest love horoscopes on July 21:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a good reason why you are in such a good mood today, and that's because you've decided to be open to your partner rather than on edge and slightly defensive. You have no reason to hold your partner at arm's distance, but so much of your experience lets you know that maybe trusting a person isn't in your best interest.

Then, on July 21, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, you realize that this is your one life and that if you don't take chances or open your heart, you'll miss out on everything. Fortunately, you are in the presence of someone with patience. They love you and have always been there for you. They know your downside very well and they will nurture you out of it on this day. You'll learn what it's like to be vulnerable yet respected during Moon trine Jupiter, and you'll love every moment.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You know you must devise your side of the bargain regarding being an attentive and loving romantic partner. While that seems obvious, you've been holding off ... possibly because you feel this love affair is 'real' and makes you feel vulnerable and open to being hurt.

During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, you'll notice that your attitude may change. You may actually warm up to the idea of trust, and you'll see that this isn't a bad idea on July 21, 2022. Once you open yourself up to your loved one, you'll find that it just keeps improving. All those negative thoughts that prevent you from furthering yourself along the romantic path seem to vanish in thin air today. Expect to love and be loved in return, Cancer.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your life always seems to have some kind of threshold to cross, and during Moon trine Jupiter, you'll be taking a step into something very positive, and honestly, this is something you need to allow yourself. It's not that you're a negative person, you aren't, but you are so distrusting at times that you miss much of the love meant for you.

Your romantic partner has been trying to reach you for days, which doesn't mean 'by phone.' That means they are right in front of your face and you haven't been too inviting. That's where Moon trine Jupiter comes in like a knight on a white horse to rescue your psyche from the darkness. Today, July 21, 2023, you will see nothing to fear. You are welcomed into the arms of your lover and most of all: you want to be there. Smile!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.