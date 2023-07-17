July 18 Horoscopes Are 'A Bit Challenging' For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

What stands in the way of today, July 18, 2023, being a day of happiness is that we expect things to go well, and we may be a little unrealistic with some of those expectations. What we're dealing with today is the transit of Moon square Jupiter. While this isn't necessarily a negative aspect, it can cause three zodiac signs to overestimate their abilities. Nobody wants to be told or shown that they 'can't' do something, which might be what happens today. Remember the scene from the old series, LOST, where the guy adamantly says, "Don't tell me what I can't do!" Well, today is going to be filled with plenty of that kind of feeling.

Some people are more accustomed to backing down when told to, and others simply cannot bear the idea of being told what to do. This isn't a terrible trait, but it does lead to an ego war of the mind. We who are obstinate and do not like being told what to do may come across as intolerant or needlessly rebellious. What often happens to people like us is that in an attempt to defend our autonomy, we end up coming off like snobs or, worse ... ignoramuses. Three zodiac signs will experience this today. We won't want to budge, and we will defend our turf, even if we seem like idiots for doing so.

With the idea of 'don't tell me what I can't do' in mind, we will see three zodiac signs defending things that might not necessarily need all that much protection. Once again, Moon square Jupiter tends to stir up our ego. we take things too personally and believe the only way to 'the top' is by doing things 'our way.' My way or the highway. Which zodiac signs will be feeling it today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 18:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you really and most sincerely feel that you are the one who gets to decide what you do or do not do, today is going to be especially rough on you because there is someone in your life who insists you do it their way. You happen to know that they are wrong, and it's not because you are so filled with pride that you can't take advice — you can.

However, on July 18, 2023, during the Moon square Jupiter, you'll notice that they need to put you in your place where you don't feel it's necessary ... at all. How dare this person trip you up like this? Not happening here, not today, pal. You are the one who writes your own rules, and you feel that you're doing well going at it this way. The last thing you need today is someone clueless to step in and 'show you the ropes.' Nope.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What bothers you today, July 18, 2023, is that what you ask for seems so simple and non-offensive, yet everyone and their uncle can't help but get in your business to tell you what to do. It's as if you can't function without a mob instructing your every move, and the worst part about it is that what you want to do is private, easy and none of their business.

You've got Moon square Jupiter making you feel as though 'you've got this' and at the same time, everyone else seems to be compelled to let you know that not only do you NOT have this, but that you'll never have it unless you do it their way. What the? What is with the ego war today? Can anyone just stay in their corner and live without making YOU the star of it? All you want today is to be left alone, to accomplish what you know you can accomplish if everyone just BUTT OUT.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you don't like is when someone gets in your head. The reality is that on some deep level, you know it's because you let them, and that's what bothers you most on this day, July 18, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Jupiter. You don't like being undermined. You feel you are above suggestion, yet you allow people to drop little bombs that cramp your style entirely into your head. This, you didn't need, is what's taking place during Moon square Jupiter.

Someone in your life may or may not know they are tripping you up, but they will whisper something that won't leave your mind until you somehow learn to process it. You are proud of being free-thinking, yet you succumb to the suggestive noise during Moon square Jupiter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.