The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have The Best Horoscopes On July 15

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 15, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Is it truly love if the person who says they love you places conditions on that love, making you miserable or removing your freedom of choice? Some of you need to stand up to your parents.

You have much to be grateful for if they treated you well and gave you everything. Not everyone in the world has good parents like that. What if they were to force you into a political marriage with someone whose toxic traits are obvious from twenty thousand miles away? Or, what if they were to decide that because of your gender, you are not worthy of a fine education like your brothers? Every good turn does not cancel out the bad ones.

Sun in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn is the main astrological energy of the day. Power struggles can often expose our truest identity and that of others. Sometimes, these revelations can feel like a stab through the heart. Cancer Sun often shines a light on family dynamics and the loving relationships in our life. With Pluto in the mix, now's not the time to delude yourself. Pluto does not play around.

For some of you, this dynamic will be evident in your workplace. Maybe you have a good boss who is better than the others you have had so far. What if they were to ask you to do something fishy? Or try to take over your social life? Or worse, stop you from learning more and just "take it easy"? With Retrograde Pluto, hindsight can be 20-20. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 15, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 15, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is very laid-back for you. You will do well when you take it easy, kick back and relax. Some of you may want to visit your older relatives who live nearby to enquire about their health and well-being. A simple day spent at home doing practically nothing is also highlighted here.

The transiting Moon will be in Gemini for a portion of the day and then slip into Cancer. So you may suddenly feel more at peace at an odd point sometime today. Just ensure that the Moon square Neptune energy does not create the desire to escape from reality at a crucial moment, especially if you disagree with someone and cannot answer them immediately. If it takes you a few hours to respond, act once you do.

The flowers bougainvillea, carnation and jasmine will be lucky for you today. You can place them in a vase at home to bring this energy into your living space. You can also use a body lotion or something similar to the essence of these flowers. Close the day with herbal tea to ground yourself into this good energy before you sleep.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is a good day for closing out legal proceedings or ending an unsavory chapter in your life. The latter might be something where the status quo just kept stretching on and on for eternity. For some of you, today is also a good day for financial upgrades and investments that will bring fruits in the long run. Especially those that are retirement-focused.

Sun and Moon in Cancer aren't always the best astrological placements for you. Today, they anchor you to reality and help you stay grounded. The Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn will create havoc as it tries to help you clear out the clutter and the unwanted from your life. Despite all this, the result will be positive. It's almost like renovating a dilapidated house — it feels icky and tiresome at first, but once everything is done, you feel accomplished and proud.

This energy will be very evident in your personal life as well. If you are going out on a date with your significant other (or just someone in general), pick a classy place today instead of something pedestrian. The astrological temperament can lead to some stomach problems for you otherwise.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have a lot of choices today, Pisces. The universe is giving you a free pass to do as you like. With Saturn in Pisces, this might be anxiety-inducing for some of you, especially if you have been battered by hardships and challenging circumstances for a while now. The relaxed energy and quiet will bring out feelings of fear and danger in you. You may think something terrible is around the corner, which is why it is so quiet.

You are not fully wrong. Neither are you completely right. Saturn in Pisces will continue to murk up your life longer. That is a given. Today's respite is not priming you up for something ridiculous shortly. It's a breathing space to help you pick yourself up and strengthen yourself and your resolve. It will make facing future challenges easier.

You will feel more at peace indoors and by yourself today. So use this peaceful energy to tune into yourself and journal your thoughts or play video games. Who said life is boring when you are alone?

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.