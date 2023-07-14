3 Zodiac Signs Have 'A Tough Time' On July 15, During Moon Sextile Mars

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 15, when Moon sextiles Mars. If you've been holding it in for a long time, then today is the day you let it out. What is 'it' you ask? 'It' is your pent up anger and frustration, and just as soon as you though you had it under lock and key, BOOM comes Moon sextile Mars to set it all on a rampage, and guess who's going to look like an idiot for being this out of control? You, that's who.

Let's call in the usual suspects for this astrological line up, because on July 15, three zodiac signs will have a less than calm day. Our explosive timers are short today, so get ready to blow. Moon sextile Mars is no joke when it comes to setting people off, and what's worse is that we who will get in the ring, all ready to rumble, will actually feel justified in our anger and really, is there anything worse than an angry person who insists they are right? Hello today. Hello, Moon sextile Mars.

This is the kind of day where you approach someone and they snap at you for no reason at all. This is also the kind of day where we snap back, making the entire scene a bad one. We feel provoked over nothing, as if we're just biding our time, waiting for the big fight to begin and we're the star attraction, the prize fighter, the downtrodden ex-champion who, for some reason, wants to reclaim the glory once again. But what is this about? It's about nothing. We're just angry today and if we are one of the three zodiac signs who are most affected by Moon sextile Mars, we will create in our minds grandiose scenarios where we've been burned and now we want our revenge.

Oh, the drama! Oh, the unnecessary theatrics. Leave it to Moon sextile Mars to get us going. We are so offended today! This is going to be a rough one, zodiac signs. Are you on the list? Let's see.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 15:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Well, this certainly won't be your first or your last time throwing a hissy fit over something that you believe is, for some reason, worth it. Today will have you looking like the spoiled brat who needs to show their disappointment by having a temper tantrum, and as we all know, it's not a pretty sight on a child, let alone a full grown adult. During Moon sextile Mars, you'll feel as though nobody's listening to you.

You feel as though you are saying all the right things and doing all the right actions, and yet, on July 15, you'll see everyone around you as incapable — and you'll let them know your feelings on the matter, while you're there. You just don't feel as though you owe anyone politeness today as you don't feel there's anything to be polite about. You are rude, and cold during Moon sextile Mars, and you won't be anyone choice for prom date.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Nobody likes being around a person who acts like a walking time bomb, and well, haven't you been this person for a long, long time? Oh sure, you can tone it down and merge with the masses, but that's just an act for you, Leo. You know yourself to be better than everyone else, above it, just that little bit more superior than anyone else, and so, during Moon sextile Mars, when someone presses your buttons, even if by accident, you'll be quick to yell, scream and berate. Ow, you are such a menace today, July 15.

You really have no idea that you are just one person here amidst millions of others, and during Moon sextile Mars, you won't be able to understand why the millions of others don't just stop dead in their tracks to pay attention to you. Today is not a great day for you, Leo, and the main reason is because of your foul temper. Yuck.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you don't get what you want, you sulk, but sulking never really hits the spot, so on July 15, during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you'll turn that sulk into an outright assault on the people closest to you. Mars energy has you resorting to some of your old tactics; when you don't like something, you make everyone around you pay for it. You are quick to place blame today and you'll be resented for it. And what's worse is that, after you get a taste of fire and vengeance, you'll want more of it, and so you'll provoke people into sparring with you.

You've got a library of words that you can't wait to unleash on others, and you plan on being sharp with your tongue and vicious with your intent. How can this possibly leave you with anything but a rough day, Virgo? Just...get it out of your system as soon as possible, OK? Do us all a favor, please.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.