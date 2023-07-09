3 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Loved On July 10, During Mars Trine Node

Three zodiac signs need to be loved on July 10, during Mars trine Node. When we think about a person who needs to be loved, we often belittle them in their neediness. We don't like to think of ourselves as needing anything, but the topic of love never seems to be ignored when we think about that which we 'need.' Well, the truth revealed itself today, and if we are one of the three zodiac signs that feel somewhat needy when it comes to love and affection, then the astrological transit of Mars trine Node is most certainly going to boost that into the forefront of our attention today, July 10, 2023.

We need to be loved; honestly, we don't have to explain why. It's just a feeling, a need, and if we aren't loved, that feeling will snowball. That's how Mars trine Node works: if there's a need, it becomes all the more important to us — it gets amplified.

Sometimes, we don't like to admit to such a need. Love is great, but we don't 'need' it. How weak does a person have to admit to something like that? Well, the truth is, we need love, and we don't even know why. We think it's because it feels good or nice to be agreed with, catered to, fawn over or taken care of, but it goes much deeper. On July 10, 2023, during the transit of the Mars trine Node, we will get in touch with our need to be loved, and we may discover how truly vulnerable we are. Open the book of knowledge and find out. That's how it works.

If you are one of the three zodiac signs who find that they want to be loved today, then you will also know that you are worthy of that love, as Mars trine Node is also a healing transit that tends to work on feelings of self-worth. So, if we need and receive love, then today brings us the complete package; these three zodiac signs are pleased and content.

Three zodiac signs need to be loved on July 10:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you had your druthers, you wouldn't have to do any of the work it takes to fulfill your need for love on this day, July 10, 2023. You are a homebody, but nobody realizes you would be too content with the idea of 'them coming to you.' You are lazy and needy simultaneously, so you need love because you're too lazy to go out and get what you need.

You have a secret: you're just as content as you are with someone. However, that doesn't erase the feeling in your gut that comes with the transit of Mars trine Node, making you feel better off with someone paying attention to you today. You want love, it's true, but maybe what you want during Mars trine Node is attention … and that's not so bad.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mars trine Node makes you feel a little lonelier than usual and usually lonely. You're lonely even when you're with people. You're lonely even when you're with ONE person doting on you … and it's all because you have ideals of love that can never be fulfilled.

On July 10, 2023, during the transit of the Mars trine Node, you will acutely feel the desire for love. You'll also realize that you've stood in the way of receiving that love and need to step out if you ever spend a day not feeling lonely. You've used 'lonely' as your calling card, but you're tired of it. You want love and attention, and it hits you hard today that you could be receiving such love and attention if only you'd let it happen.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you look over your whole life, you'll notice a pattern that has formed. It's the pattern you rely upon when you don't want to admit that you are either lonely or have consciously kept love at bay. The truth is, love, has always scared you, and you haven't always wanted the stuff around you, as, on some level, you believe it will weaken you somehow.

During Mars trine Node on July 10, 2023, you will undergo a major transformation in how you perceive love. The love you've denied yourself will suddenly be the one you can no longer live without, and you will feel this profoundly. Mars trine Node lets you know that you need love and that if that's the case, you are ready to let love in. Good for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.