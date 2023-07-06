3 Specific Zodiac Signs Can't Be Together In Love On July 7, During Mercury Sextile Uranus

On July 7, 2023 three zodiac signs can't be together even though they love each other. Because we are not all the same person, we can't expect to agree on everything all the time, even if we are madly in love. Being human is hard enough, but when two humans engage in a love relationship, certain problems will pop up; it's inevitable and almost guaranteed.

We're going to notice that, for three specific zodiac signs, the transit of Mercury sextile Uranus, which comes to us on July 7, 2023, will exacerbate what we already know as our differences. We may just want to call it quits because we can't find a way to reconcile these 'stand out' differences. While that may sound extreme, today is that kind of day where three zodiac signs simply cannot accept certain personality traits in the person they are in a relationship with.

Mercury sextile Uranus is not an easy transit to endure, as it will play on the ego and inspire us to want to fend for ourselves. Mercury energy brings out our desire to communicate our feelings, though those feelings may not sound too nice. In fact, 'niceness' really isn't a part of the game today, and unfortunately, these three zodiac signs will come to know exactly what that means.

Out of pure frustration, we may just want to end our relationships. Whatever obstacles stand in the way of our loving each other will not go away at any time too soon. Mercury sextile Uranus ensures this, and on July 7, 2023, these zodiac signs will come to know that they clearly cannot love the person they are with.

Three zodiac signs can't be together other on July 7:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're short-tempered enough as it is, Aries, so when you are influenced by a transit such as Mercury sextile Uranus, you really have zero patience for whoever. Unfortunately, this transit also inspires you to fight it out with the person you are with, and when you fight, you go for the throat. There's something that your partner does that not only irks you but it also makes you want to run away from them. It's 'that' serious.

You don't have the patience to want to try any longer as you feel that you've put in all the legwork that is possible to make this relationship something that, on July 7, you'll feel is pretty much a hopeless thing. You can't find the love anymore, and once you cross that threshold, it's a no-brainer for you: no love, no relationship.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today, July 7, brings you the unwanted realization that your partner is just not coming up with their end of the bargain, and you feel that, while this day comes with dread, you simply cannot accept them anymore. Enough is definitely enough and you have been waiting for them to keep at least one of their promises, and still, to date, all you've witnessed is how they fail again and again.

Your feelings of dread are amplified during today's transit of Mercury sextile Uranus, and you will be prompted into 'talking with them' if you know what I mean. The difference is that on this day, you mean business. This 'talk' is not the one where you accept them telling you how they promise to try harder; this is the talk where you tell them that you no longer love them or what they tell you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You wish it were not so, but you kinda-sorta knew this would happen, and what is actually happening is that you no longer as in love the person you are with. You don't want to hurt them, but you know that on July 7, during the transit of Mercury sextile Uranus, you are ... out.

You can't tolerate their style or manner; you are no longer fond of how they do this, that, or the other thing and you sincerely feel that if you have to endure another moment with them, you'll lose your mind. You are also ready to admit that they are not as bad as you make them out to be and that "it's me, not you." Still, that's enough for you. When you turn, you turn hard, and when you don't love a person anymore, then ... 'thems the breaks.'

