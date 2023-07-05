July 6 Horoscopes Are "A Tad Rough' For 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Moon Opposite Mars

I think we need to talk about ... Moon opposite Mars. Not anyone's favorite transit, that's for sure, and today, July 6, 2023, will be peak Moon opposite Mars season, so strap on your seatbelt and zodiac signs because it will be a bumpy ride FOR SURE. We are looking at flared tempers for all, and for those who are more sensitive to this transit's particular style, we may even see staunch defensiveness and aggressive paranoia. All this and a bag of chips! Today puts us on edge in ways we didn't think we could ever be. We are raw and quick-tempered today, and if we have to go down with this ship, then we're taking everyone else with us.

We're also talking about a 'no regrets' attitude that we'll see in ourselves and our friends. A certain kind of anger accompanies this day, bordering on rage. This is the day we see a lot of 'rage quitting' as many people are simply beyond tired of fighting for the right to have a good job and decent pay. Oh yes, all social issues will arise today.

We will see many young people expressing their angst as they feel they have been completely trampled on. Hope is hard to find during Moon opposite Mars, and while we try as hard as possible to stay positive, it's tough to do when you see your world crumbling down around you. If you are one of the zodiac signs that take this transit to heart, you can expect to feel very dark and depressed today. You have anger in you that cannot find a peaceful resolution, and if ever there were a day for literal 'revolution,' it would be this day, July 6, 2023, during the warlike transit of the Moon opposite Mars.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on July 6:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, it only makes sense that you'd be involved during Moon opposite Mars because we'll need a commander, and it's you, Aries, will take the angst and darkness of this day and make it feel purposeful. You are just as angry and downtrodden as the rest of us, and you are also a friend to the younger people who really and truly feel like they are being deprived of a good life.

You want to help, but on July 6, 2023, your anger will override your ability to see straight. You want people to think that you are a person of great love, and you are, but you are also a person of great anger, and on this day, during Moon opposite Mars, you won't be able to hide the fact that you are deeply disappointed ... in everything. You want to be someone who helps, but today's transit makes you feel as though the world has been depleted of empathy.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon opposite Mars brings out everything that is Scorpio in you, especially the negative traits. You have zero patience with people on July 6, 2023; you will sting them with your words if they try to get in your face. You are not just quick-tempered. You are vicious, and you mean to be vicious because the level of your anger, today, is beyond the beyond.

You are mad at the world, at the state of current events. You see people around you losing hope and falling apart, and you are just so sick and tired of everything being BAD. You crave for the days when everyone is happy and carefree, but when you think about that, BAM, there you go, back into that cave of frustration, where everything is dark and meaningless. Oh, how you want a good day, week, month, year. You want it so badly, Scorpio, that it hurts.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

For the zodiac sign known for its giddy optimism, you'll get to show 'the other side' to everyone around you today, July 6, 2023, and holy smokes. Will that ever impress the mob? You are a rolling ball of lightning and thunder on this day, and because Moon opposite Mars brings out in you an anger that is nearly insane, you will show the world why your zodiac sign is the only zodiac sign that bears a weapon.

That's not to say you will be physically fighting. You will not be doing that. It is to say that your fighting words will be ballistic and that you will not be forgotten after you express yourself. Good old 'gentle' Sagittarius has another side, and once you release that Kraken, all you will see today is red. Today fills you with anger, indignation and resentment. Phew!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.