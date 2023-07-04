July 5 Horoscopes Are 'Rough' For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Today is all about changing the mood, and that's part of what makes July 5 a rough day for three zodiac signs. We may wake up feeling a little down, knowing we must take charge and get responsible for our lives. If we don't change our attitudes, we could make this day harder for ourselves, and on July 5, 2023, making the day brighter will be pretty hard. Why? Why will we have such a hard time today getting it together?

Well, because during today's transit of Moon square Jupiter, we will feel like no matter what we do, we simply can't get it right. This transit is tricky. It's not altogether a negative transit, but for three zodiac signs, it can put us in a mood where the only thing that reigns supreme is self-about. Uh oh.

What's worse is that we completely recognize that we can't get it together, yet we keep trying. A for effort here, but it gets us nowhere, and all that does is frustrate us. Certain zodiac signs are not into being frustrated, especially as a payment for their hard work and effort. So, on July 5, 2023, we can expect to do great things that will go unnoticed and unappreciated, and in the long run, we won't even be satisfied with our amazing efforts. It's just a study of self-defeat while Moon square Jupiter is in the sky.

Ordinarily, Moon placements with Jupiter usually have optimal results, but that dang 'square' throws this day out the window. That's why we feel so frustrated. We have Jupiter to pump us up, but the pump goes nowhere, thanks to the square placement in the sky. Bringing it down to earth, let's just put it this way: three zodiac signs are NOT having a good time today. Sorry, pals.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 5:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

For someone who seems to have it all together, your life will certainly take on a 'nervous' touch today, July 5, 2023. You are perturbed by the power that comes off of the Moon square Jupiter transit, as it has you second-guessing the things that only yesterday you felt were squared away and safe. That's what makes this day so 'iffy' for you. You feel as if you're not safe, and while there is no detectable threat near you, you can't help but think that if your gut tells you to be nervous, that is your only option.

You default to the negative today, Cancer, even when completely on board with all the good and positive things in your life. You may find that you're snappy or taking out your frustrations on someone completely innocent and undeserving of your negative attention. Be careful where you place that temper of yours!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What bums you out today is that you really wanted to go somewhere, and now, your opportunity to leave is no longer there. This could also be a very important change of plans as it destroys a vacation date. What's known is that you want to be 'far' away on this day and that July 5 was set up for you to leave ... and yet, here you are, not leaving.

During Moon square Jupiter, you have your heart set on just about anything that has nothing to do with how it's working out today, which grates on your nerves. If you snap at people today, you feel entitled to this pompous behavior. You know 'they' don't deserve your wrath, but you certainly feel you deserve to vent and rant. Try not to make it worse for yourself, Leo. You'll have your big day again shortly ... just not today.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you're thinking about making a grand announcement or telling people in your life that 'something big is coming,' you may want to wait this day out, as it seems that during Moon square Jupiter, zodiac signs like Capricorn are not on the 'having satisfaction' list for the day. There is no satisfaction during Moon square Jupiter. July 5, 2023, is the kind of day you detest.

You are all dressed up with no place to go and feel like a fool. Nothing burns you more than feeling like a fool because you take pride in being anything BUT a fool every other day of the year. What makes you feel foolish is that you got yourself all excited about something that can't take place today, and you had counted on it so hard that your emotional response to today's lack of events makes you want to cry like a baby.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.