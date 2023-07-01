These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes The Week Of July 3 - 9

This week, July 3 -9, three zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes. This week will be good for most of you, even if you are not on the best horoscopes list. For some of you, it will be because of your loving family. For others, it will be because you are starting something new and exciting.

For the rest, it will be because your paycheck will come in. Saturn trine Sun and Mercury are responsible for all this good energy this week. The Pisces-Cancer connection will make your interpersonal relationships more considerate and loving. Some of you may even have a heart-to-heart with one parent about your goals and dreams for your life (or vice versa).

The transiting Moon will travel through Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces and Aries this week. So expect some significant changes, especially since the Moon will form conjunction aspects with Pluto, Saturn and Neptune over the week. That means the beginning of the week will be more introspective, while the end will be full of Moon madness and romanticism.

Also, if you are an avid social media user, do not share too much on social media this week, especially if it's about your children. You never know who's watching and taking notes. Outer planetary connections can be quite challenging this way. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 3 - 9, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 3 - 9, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week's energy is very fortunate for career-related activities and financial undertakings. So if you lean in that direction, you can accomplish a lot and progress closer to your ultimate goals. Also, for those worried about your children's marriage, this week is excellent for undertakings, especially if this is an arranged marriage situation.

As the Moon transits through Capricorn and Aquarius, you will find yourself becoming more and more productive. Even distractions won't be able to distract you. Just be aware that once the Moon moves into Pisces, you will experience some frustrations. So that will be around the middle of the week. For the most part, though, the week will be pleasant, routine and without too many stresses. You will be fine if you hold back from the Neptune in Pisces energy, which can be frustrating and ungrounding in equal measure.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this week will be extraordinary for you! The exact nature of this good fortune is being hidden right now. Expect to be surprised hugely. For some of you, this will happen in your love life. For others, it will be in your career through the direct involvement of a boss. Whatever the situation, you will be grinning from ear to ear when you find out. So stay tuned!

Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus are primarily driving this good energy. Moon in Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces will also contribute to the easy-flowing nature of this energy. That means the entire week will be excellent for you in some way or another. The last day of the week might be a bit tense once the Moon moves into Aries. You will be fine if you stay rooted in yourself and connected with those who love you. This week is good for showing love and gratitude too. So if you spontaneously feel like getting some of your loved ones a gift, go for it!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your greatest luck this week lies with your family and friends. You will be fine as long as there is love in your inner circle and everyone is closely bonded to each other through laughter, love and care. If you let a fox into your hen house (this can even be a significant other you regret being with), this energy will not come to fruition. So don't ignore the red flags. Trust your gut on this one.

You will be extremely clear-headed about this reality when the Moon transits through Aquarius. With Ceres in Libra opposite Neptune and square Juno, you can hold yourself back from emotional blackmail and supposed cries of devotion. Tune into your intuition as the days progresses. You will know what to do. The end of the week might be a little tense for you when the Moon transits through Pisces and Aries. So try not to schedule anything important during those days. If you do, show up well before your appointments and meetings. Waiting a while longer is better than missing something by just a few minutes.

