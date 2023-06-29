3 Zodiac Signs Confess Their Love On June 30, During Mercury Trine Saturn

It's the last day of June and we have something on our mind, and if we don't let it out, we know, for sure, that we'll explode. Fortunately, it's a good day for letting it all out, and on June 30, during Mercury trine Saturn, what three zodiac signs want to let out is a confession of love.

The cosmos has given us the right set of conditions to say what we want to say to the person who has stolen our heart, and on June 30, we won't see anything wrong with spilling our guts out. It's time to let that person know how we feel and with the transit of Mercury trine Saturn on our side, we can foresee only a golden response. We have the confidence to tell someone that we love them today because we just 'know' that they'll receive us well.

Mercury trine Saturn lets us know, intuitively, that we are on the right track. There's something about this transit that makes us feel in tune with the person we love. It's not just a bold guess, or that we feel nervy enough to approach them and let them know our thoughts; it's that we feel them, we pick up on their mutual feelings, only WE are the ones to make the first move, and with the communication booster of Mercury, we take the initiative and we follow our hearts on this one.

Virgos, Capricorns and Piseasns have enough nerve to just blurt right out with it. Some of us may be a little more finessed in how we confess our feelings, but it really doesn't matter how we say it or what we do to make ourselves seem more appealing as we say it; what's most important today, June 30, is that we SAY it. It's all about the intention, whether we are charming or to the point. It's all good, and today is a very lucky day for those who come right out with their confessions of love. Which zodiac signs tell it like it is, today?

Three zodiac signs who confess their love on June 30:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may have thought about approaching the person you've been crushing on, and just 'coming out with it' and the truth is, that's exactly what you'll do today. Yes, it takes nerves, but you are charged up with Mercury trine Saturn energy and you feel that, at this point, it's now or never.

You seize the day with your own sense of nerve and chutzpah and out come the words you've been wanting to say to the person you love. And, because you are charming, you won't miss a beat; you'll thrill and chill them because that's something you happen to be good at doing. Not to mention the fact that you know you present as very attractive to this person, so you'll play that end up, too, while you're there. You are going to rely on all your old tricks today, June 30, and all of them are going to work.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Generally, you're a pretty friendly person but you tend to remain somewhat reserved as a rule. That is until you fall in love with someone, especially when you aren't yet in a relationship with them. Because you are a Capricorn, you want structure in your life, which means that if you want this person in your life, you're going to have to let them know what's going on.

During Mercury trine Saturn, you'll have the right amount of charm mixed with nerve to get the job done, and you'll be successful, because that's what you always are: successful. In business as it is in love, you always make sure you express yourself clearly and get to the point. And the point of today, June 30, is to let this person know that you are in love with them and that you want them to be yours, all yours.



3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't know how much longer you can keep your feelings to yourself, and on June 30, you finally relieve yourself of this pent up frustration. Today you confess your love for the person who already knows how you feel, but they, too, have needed for you to come out with it. You both feel the same way, and in a way, you've both held back from expressing what you feel simply because neither of you has had the nerve to just come right out with it.

Well, that's what Mercury trine Saturn brings you: unbridled nerve, in abundance. And with this nerve comes a giddy confession, and being that you are already pretty confident that you'll hear what you want to hear in return, the entire day is a fun tease, one that you can't wait to be a part of. Today is fantastic for you, Pisces. You will confess you love and before you know it, your confession will turn into a relationship with the person you love. Yay!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.