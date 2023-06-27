How The June 28 Horoscope May Bring Sudden Change To 3 Zodiac Signs

We are fortunate to have our rough day transform us, as this day, June 28, may come with its trauma, but it will also help us get to the next level in our enlightenment. Today's main influence comes in the transit of Moon square Pluto, which means we will be experiencing destruction to get to the place we're rebuilding again. We must 'make something go away' to clear a space for something positive. While we might not have wanted to even entertain the idea of this kind of initiative, during Moon square Pluto, we may feel as though we have no choice but to seize the day and make a radical change.

The transformative powers that come along with Pluto's mighty energy are often the kind that creates havoc and chaos in our psyche. Certain zodiac signs will be heavy with a thought on this day, and some of that thinking may lead to putting oneself down or believing that 'it's all over.' It's not all over. It's just the beginning, but to get to the 'good' stuff, we have to endure the bad, and on this day, we will do just that. Remember that we are strong today; Moon square Pluto is not for pushovers. This transit may feel harsh, but it's all about the goal, and the goal is, as always, happiness.

We are also being affected by a Scorpio Moon, which may have us taking it all too seriously or personally. That's good. Even though it's painful, these three zodiac signs will feel the pressure to take it seriously because in doing so, we'll finally get ourselves to the other side. We will rise above our situations, and we will win. First ... the transformation. Which zodiac signs will start their transformative journey today, June 28, 2023?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 28:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are things in your life, your romantic world and your professional life that you do not like to look at. Today, June 28, will have you confronting some of the issues you would prefer to pretend don't exist. If there's one thing you truly resent, it's the idea of 'growing up,' which doesn't imply that you are young.

It merely means that while you feel as though you're a kid at heart, you sense that life is passing you by and that if you don't step up to the plate and start hitting, you're going to miss out on so much of what you believe should be yours. During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you will be hit with the 'maturity bug', which means that something will snap in you and while it might not feel good, it will propel you into action, and Taurus, action is what your life needs. You need to grow up and start making a life for yourself. This transit kicks that into action.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's a lot you thought you could get away with, and for some reason, on this day, it all seems as though your control over the matter is slipping through your fingertips. You've been bratty and coy, and you've gotten away with being that way to get what you want — and it's worked for you, Leo.

On June 28, during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll notice that the people in your life aren't as prone to your manipulations anymore. They seem to have tired of your games altogether. Someone might even tell you to grow up, to start respecting others, or that it's not cool to act like a brat when everyone else is trying so hard just to survive. You'll get a cold, hard wake-up call today, and it will transform you into making yourself a better person, Leo.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One of your biggest problems, Capricorn, is that you secretly hold yourself in low esteem. You don't let everyone know it, but there are days when you just don't like who you are and in your private way, you punish yourself for things like 'not being good enough.' You are also not interested in getting help or being helped as you feel you are self-sufficient and your problems are yours and nobody else's.

You may see that a new way of thinking enters your brain during Moon square Pluto on June 28, and that you are open to change for the first time in a very long while. It's like a light at the end of the tunnel, and you want to believe in it so badly that you actually do. This is your transformative moment, Capricorn; go with it. Trust your gut on this one and seize the day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.