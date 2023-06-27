3 Specific Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On June 28

Three zodiac signs will have a great day today, and on June 28, a few will face an important decision. You may not have to make the decision immediately, but you will definitely find yourself concerned about it for the major part of the day. For some of you, this decision is related to where you should practice your craft or go to study. For others, this is a battle between two loved ones in your family who want you to take a side or they will stop speaking to you. The situation will be stressful regardless of what the decision is about.

Moon conjunct South Node and opposite Jupiter is not a good day for taking a gamble. Try to be conservative in your approach now. You can change your plan later if the times change. Soliciting advice from trusted friends or family will definitely help you right now.

If near the beginning of the day, you suddenly feel overwhelmed, take a pause and just breathe deeply for a few minutes. Put on some gentle background music if you can. You can call upon the universe or any higher power you believe in to guide you to the right answer. And then be open to receiving as you go about the rest of your day. The answer will come to you. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 28, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 28:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today will be an awesome day for you. But if you look at your day closely (once it's over), you will realize that it wasn't a very impactful day at all. You were just happy and in a great mood. And things just went at a good pace for you. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list today. Sometimes the best thing that can happen to us is a no BS day that we cannot remember because nothing much happened in it but we were happy and content throughout.

The concentration of planets in Leo is responsible for this. And weirdly enough, so is Chiron in Aries. Just be aware of the transiting Moon in Scorpio. It's usually in your blind spot and sometimes stirs up ill feelings. Especially around bad memories from the past.

For most of you though, the day will pass without incident. And if you feel pressed about something, call up your friends and ask them for help. The energy will settle back beautifully once again.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, some of may get your paycheck a bit early today. Or have some extra cash come to you. It can even be in the form of overtime, but you won't mind it very much. With Saturn in Pisces forming a beneficial relationship with Capricorn, you are keener on keeping your head down and accomplishing your goals one milestone at a time right now than blazing through everything like a meteor and flash-burning out of the sky.

Weirdly enough, Sun in Cancer is once again in your corner today. The moody sign is not your best friend. But with the Sun here, you will find it easier to understand your emotions even if they are a mystery to you most of the time. Whoever said emotions are bad probably never knew about emotional intelligence.

If you feel called to, today's a good day for connecting with your friends and social network. Even simple greetings can make someone's day. Sun conjunct Mercury in Cancer is perfectly placed for improving your personal relationships.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love, work, and extra-sweet donuts are in store for you today, Pisces. And you will love everything about all of it. Some of you experienced something really nice in the recent past. That energy is influencing you today. Others of you will just wake up and feel extra good.

Moon in Scorpio doesn't always feel so great. Especially when you are a Pisces and don't like confrontation or conflict. But with Saturn and Neptune in Pisces right now, this moody Moon is just what you need to express yourself clearly or understand what your intuition has been trying to say to you.

This is especially true for those of you who are in a relationship. Saturn in Pisces does not play around. But Saturn can be just the glue you need for a relationship to last a lifetime. It's just trying to bring some moderation into your life right now.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.