3 Specific Zodiac Signs Want A 'No Strings Attached Love Affair' On June 26, During Mercury In Cancer

While many astrological transits deal with the mind, none are as 'mental' as Mercury In Cancer, which occurs today, June 26, 2023. What we can expect during Mercury In Cancer is the kind of overthinking that will lead us into pure simplicity. We will confuse ourselves, so the only way out is to drop all thinking and make blanket statements. We will tire ourselves out today because, during Mercury In Cancer, we can reach depths of thought that can only lead us to insanity. In other words, we think so hard that we burn ourselves out. That is how we want to simplify almost everything in our lives.

To avoid overthinking, we become glib and to the point. It just so happens that for three zodiac signs, the transit of Mercury In Cancer will have us wanting the same kind of instant simplicity in our love relationships. We do not want to think about anything.

We want to engage with others, love them, and feel their love in return, but we can't possibly cope with anything more than that. so on June 26, we will tell our partners, dates, or buddies that we just want to keep it light and 'unattached.' We do this because we can't handle anything heavier than a 'no strings attached' love affair.

You may not want to hear this coming from someone you like, but if there's ever a day when people tell it like it is this way, it's today. If you are someone who simply can't hack the drama that comes with love and loving another person, then this transit, Mercury In Cancer, is going to help you say what you mean and mean what you say. Which zodiac signs will call the shots during Mercury In Cancer on this day?

Three zodiac signs want a no strings attached love affair during Mercury in Cancer on June 26:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today will have you thinking yourself into a tizzy, and at some point during the day, you'll declare "ENOUGH!" You're about to get into a heavy relationship with someone. While that sounds appealing to a certain degree, you're not sure you want to leap in 'that' much, and after debating the issue in your mind for hours and hours, you'll use the Mercury In Cancer that is available to you on June 26. You will come out with your ultimatum: No strings attached, please.

'I'm not ready for the big one. Let's keep it light and unattached, as that is all I can do now.' Because you are mentally weary, you won't be able to convey this message any clearer, so your potential partner has to deal with your short, sweet message. 'Short and sweet' is all you have to offer right now.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're about to experience overload today and don't deal well with overload. This means that you're on the verge of starting a new relationship, but you are unsure of what you want out of this. So you spend the entire day wondering what you want, only to figure out that you aren't ready to start thinking that hard on the topic.

So, during Mercury In Cancer on June 26, you will approach your new person, gather up your nerve and tell them that you want very little and that 'starting slow' is your only option. It's not that you are incapable of 'going the distance,' but as of today, you want to start slow, which means 'no expectations' and 'no strings attached.' You don't have the bandwidth to deal with heavy emotions and don't want to be responsible for another person's feelings, so 'no strings attached' is about all you can muster up on June 26.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today has you at the end of your rope, emotionally, as that is what Mercury in Cancer does to zodiac signs that tend to be empathetic, as you are. You don't want the burden of caring for someone right now as you feel you owe it to yourself to be 'number one' in your life. You need to employ self-care, and while you are interested in having a love life that is not just between you and yourself, you feel that during Mercury In Cancer on June 26, you need to make it known that you aren't fully there yet.

You don't want an attachment because life has shown you that you lose that attachment as soon as you get attached, which invariably leads to heartache. While you aren't going to feel this way forever, right now, you are raw and vulnerable, and you do NOT want to get into anything with anyone where your heart may get pummeled.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.