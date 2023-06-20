June 21 Is A 'Beautiful' Day For 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Saturn In Pisces

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 21, 2023, which is the first day of Cancer season and the start of summer. We also have a message for all zodiac signs. Sometimes a relationship can start to be very promising. I suppose one or both individuals have underlying issues that are still unresolved. In that case, whether they are mental health problems or baggage from past relationships — that promise can soon turn into a regret. Moon conjunct Venus in Leo is asking you to focus on this.

Too many people blind themselves to the obvious red flags and compatibility issues because they felt a spark at the beginning of the relationship or things were extraordinary in the honeymoon phase. Saturn in Pisces wants you to have true love and achieve that Moon goal. It won't allow delusions at this time. You can't have the right thing with the wrong person.

Some of you may even be forced to question your path in life today. Maybe a boss will say something snide and uncalled for. Maybe your parents will ask you a pointed question reminding you of something you said you wanted to do. Maybe something else will happen that will pull on your strings of destiny. Neptune square Sun can often feel like a wake-up call.

You don't have to have all the answers right away. If you start thinking about it slowly, you will figure out how the puzzle needs to be solved. Daily journaling questions will help you tremendously at this time. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 21, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are the master of your destiny today, Aries. The concentration of beneficial planets in Leo is in your favor now. Even with Chiron in Aries, you can accomplish a lot. The process might be challenging and come with some pains. After all, working out at the gym also comes with pain. So don't fear this, especially if you have been offered a higher position at work or have new responsibilities. In time, you, too, will master this.

Be careful of the people you date, though, at this time. With Mars conjunct with Lilith in Leo, some of you may get carried away by a beautiful face or a handsome body and ignore the blatant red flags in the individual. Sirens can be deadly.

If you are a gardener, you have the right hobby at this time to help you stay grounded and in tune with the world around you. If you have been thinking of starting a garden, this is your sign to go for it. You can always start small with a few pots of herbs on your kitchen window or even smaller by growing your sprouts to understand the relationship between growth, light and darkness.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's a great day to let people know you love them. With North Node in Taurus, some of you currently interact with important soulmates, whether in a romantic capacity or platonically at work or elsewhere. It's important to strengthen those bonds. Today's a good day to do just that.

Just be careful of the Moon conjunct Mars energy in Leo. It's not ideal for Taurus. So you may be more short-tempered than usual today. If possible, carry a calming stone to help you overcome today's frustrating and annoying bits. As long as you hold onto it, even if out of sight inside your pocket, you can push past the hurdles, especially at work meetings.

Your private life will be very blessed today. Some of you will feel relieved entirely when you get back home and hug your loved ones. You will be fine if Uranus in Taurus doesn't try to do anything outlandish. Even a boring routine in front of the TV will feel relaxing and rewarding, even better if you run a comedy show!

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today will be an extra creative day for you, Gemini. It encompasses all aspects of your life. You may come up with ingenious solutions to complex problems at work. Then find yourself tapping into your creative juices and astonishing yourself with what you produce at home.

This is especially true for the artists and writers among you. Mercury in Gemini is your friend at this time. Of course, with the Sun slipping into Cancer, some of you will feel sad today or even lack energy. Tone down the volume a bit and tap into your inner introvert. It will help you stay productive without feeling morose.

Also, if you have brunch or dinner planned with your friends, it will go swimmingly. You may even decide to do something spontaneous that fills you up with good cheer. It's still a weeknight so some moderation will help you tomorrow. Just be careful of Lilith sextile Mercury. It can make you more competitive than usual and stir up drama while trying to have fun.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.