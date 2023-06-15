Friends Ignore 3 Clueless Zodiac Signs On June 16, During Moon Square Saturn

If on June 16, you feel as though your friends are ignoring you, it may be a matter of looking at yourself to see if there might be a reason that you've given them to ignore you. That's not to say you are doing anything particularly obnoxious ... or are you?

Here's the thing: we have a tricky transit today, June 16, 2023, and we may not be showing our best side during this time. The transit we're referring to here is Moon square Saturn, and while it may make us feel a bit vulnerable, it may also make us a little anti-social. When we act up, we may just scare our pals away. That's how it goes with Moon square Saturn. We don't intend to scare you, but we do anyway.

So, if we find that nobody wants to be with us today or is answering our texts or calls, we may want to ask ourselves if we've done something to merit this behavior. What's happening is that the three zodiac signs will not realize how they are responsible for the day's conditions because the transit Moon square Saturn tends to make us feel lonely, sad or isolated.

While feeling all that, we don't necessarily want to look at how this affects others. When we're feeling blue, we don't automatically ask, 'How is my attitude affecting the people in my life?' We act that way and then wonder why nobody sticks around for more.

One of the side effects of Moon square Saturn is ... toxicity, and unfortunately, three zodiac signs will pick up on that toxic state, and we will start to give off our own 'fumes.' Perhaps this is why our friends ignore us today, or perhaps they have their own thing going on. What's best is to keep our bad moods to ourselves and know that our friends may just be having their version of a toxic bad day.

Friends ignore three zodiac signs on June 16:



1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's not that you are disliked or even being ignored today, Aries, but because of today's transit, Moon square Saturn, your perception of how people treat you is somewhat skewed. You feel like you're doing more than your share, and sometimes all the work just gets you down. You want to be a superstar, so when plain ol' human tiredness gets in your way, you tend to get angry with yourself for not being strong enough.

This goes astray because when you feel angry towards yourself, it still looks like anger, and your anger has always scared people away, whether you want that effect or not. Don't be surprised if, on June 16, you scare a few friends off due to your attitude. You want so much out of yourself, and you expect so much of yourself that you become hard to be with, and that is why on this day, during Moon square Saturn, you may feel ignored by friends.



2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, June 16, puts you in the mindset of not considering other people's feelings. This means that when you act out or say something that you might not mean but is still very abrasive to others, you don't understand why the people in your life are literally avoiding you today. The transit is Moon square Saturn, inspiring bitterness, loneliness, and a little self-pity.

People in your life look up to you, so when you fall, or rather, when you show signs of weakness, they clear the room so that you can be alone, as that is what they think you need. So, it's not that your friends or family ignore you as much as they give you space today. Do yourself a favor, take that space, and honor it, as your friends give it to help you. They are not ignoring you.



3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may be feeling exceptionally sensitive today, Aquarius, and this may look like you are feeling entitled or indulgent to your friends. The thing about today, June 16, is that everyone is feeling similarly to you, and that is because the transit of Moon square Saturn is not only broad range. It's the cosmic event that makes everyone a little too needy.

So, if you think you need attention and you're not getting any, it's probably because everyone in your life is going through something similar. The only problem is that everyone is so in their head that they can't see that others are feeling similarly. So, it's not that you're being ignored intentionally by friends. Everyone has their own thing going on today, and nobody notices the need in others. Empathy is in deficit during Moon square Saturn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.