3 Scared Zodiac Signs Try To Love Again On June 15, As Mercury Squares Saturn

Here's an interesting day as we strive to get past our loneliness. On this day, June 15, 2023, we will be handed a set of variables as presented by the cosmos. We are looking at how the transit of Mercury square Saturn, which is here to bring out our neurotic side, will end up pushing us out of our pain and into something we can call 'next-level love.' This is a day of great healing, and it's all because we make the firm decision that love is greater than fear and that being happy is much better than being sad.

Whether we are partnered or single, today is a very important day for those of us, especially three astrology signs, who have not been feeling good about ourselves. We fear we love, whether in a relationship or not and because we've shut down our emotions, we know that we may never feel love again.

We are deeply bothered by this idea, and so much of it comes to our minds because of Mercury square Saturn's transit, which expressly reveals our limitations. When we see and acknowledge these limitations, we want to address them once and for all, and on June 15, we will get the nerve to do the right thing by ourselves and let love in.

The more open we become, the more we can use our experience to help us create a better love life in the present. We will get over the past on this day. With that knowledge, we can take what we have to the next level. This is the day when three zodiac signs decide that being stuck in the basement of love isn't good enough. We want more, and if we're going to have more, we'll have to do something about it. Which zodiac signs will feel this momentum today, June 15?

Three zodiac signs try to love again on June 15:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are sick and tired of depriving yourself of a better love life, all because you know you are afraid of being hurt again. You know you have this one life to live and want to live it, but you've gotten into such a rut over your fear and hesitation that the track itself has become a lifestyle.

During Mercury square Saturn on June 15, you will feel it deeply and know this is no way to live. You want more out of your life and know that if you get out of your way, your love life will begin to flourish again. You've held off for too long, and now, you feel like you're getting one last chance ... it's as if something gives you 'a sign', and now you have to act on it. Today is when you step out of the shadows and into the light. The romance and love are about to refresh itself, Capricorn. Get ready to take this 'next level.'

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Mercury square Saturn transit prevents you from accepting old conditions. Of course, these conditions are something you put upon yourself. You created a playbook that is so restrictive when it comes to love that you're starting to wonder what you've been getting out of it all these years.

On June 15, 2023, you will see that someone in your life gives you no good reason to distrust them, so ... why are you holding off then? The consideration of backing away becomes clear because of Mercury square Saturn's transit. This event shows how much you've missed and how easily you can rectify that. During this time, you may find that you snap out of it and recognize that you are safe, that all is well, and that you need not restrict yourself to such low-level love. It's time to kick it up a notch.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Even if you are tired of hearing your excuses for not going out on dates or improving your already-established love life, whether you're involved with someone or not, you know just how little you give, and you do it consciously and as a protective measure.

During Mercury square Saturn on June 15, you will see your behavior and recognize how limited you've become — and you won't like it. You will use this energy to change your attitude because you know you are the only one who makes a difference here. You want to love again. You want to take that love to a whole new level, as the level it's on right now is near to non-existent. It's time to get back in the game, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.