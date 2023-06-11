3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Superbly Lucky' On June 12, During Sun Sextile Moon

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 12, thanks to the Sun sextile Moon. While some react better to this than others, the general 'feel for the day' is that positivity rules and negativity is for fools. So, which side of the fence are you on today, June 12?

Are you ready to grab your partner by their hand and let them know how great your life together will be, or will you mope around like a sad sack, feeling like all is lost? Hey, kiddo, stick with the fun kids today. There's something about Sun sextile Moon that makes run infectious. If we seek it out, we will find it.

when we say fun, we're not limited to 'good times.' We're looking at a day that is filled with potential for creativity. The 'fun' we experience during Sun sextile Moon is the kind that is not just surface-deep. There's a profound side to this transit, which implies that whatever we get ourselves into today might involve positive and long-lasting after-effects.

We see nothing but hope ahead when it comes to our love lives and brand-new romances. We aren't ruining our vision by trying to find out 'what's wrong with this picture.' We're expressly looking for what's right ... and we will undoubtedly find it. Yay!

Three zodiac signs will take a good day and make it a superb day. Transit Sun sextile Moon is no slouch regarding the positivity energy or how much we believe in it. Togetherness is the key to success on such a day, and while we all stand to benefit on June 12, 2023, these three zodiac signs will take the Sun sextile Moon to the next level. Luck, love and affection ... and a future? Sign us up!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 12:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you put your mind to it, you can create your world exactly as you want it to be, and during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you aren't even hearing things like doubt or second guessing. You know you could easily ruin your day, but you simply refused on June 12. You feel as though you owe yourself a beautiful day filled with love and companionship, and you are totally down with spending it with your romantic partner, as they are where your heart is today.

You will happily show that marvelous side of yourself where all you are is kindness and adoration. You don't feel like being selfish or even the slightest bit demanding, and during Sun sextile Moon, you just let it all hang out. You want positivity in your day and create it by bringing so much of it to your love life.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Take this day as a sign that life improves, Cancer, because if you've been in a funk, here's your big opportunity to believe that all is not lost. Not only is it not lost on June 12, but it's also found exponentially, and it all looks like love, sweet love. You and the person you are with right now may be on the verge of developing an even stronger love than you once knew. Because of the transit Sun sextile Moon, you both will refuse to consider it anything but a promise.

Things look good today, Cancer, and you don't have to do much convincing to get your partner to see things in that same light. What goes around comes around today, and all you are giving is good vibes, positive energy, delicious love and affection.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today may be the day you can say that your troubles are 'officially' over. You've seen better times recently and know deep down that you can't stay in that pit of despair any longer. This is, fortunately, NOT related to your partnership or your love life. Still, life's circumstances have gotten the better of you.

During the Sun sextile Moon on June 12, you'll call it quits on the negative energy and make a bold and courageous move to release it consciously. You want positive energy; you NEED positive energy, and because you are so close to your beautiful romantic partner, you know exactly where to turn when the going gets rough. During Sun sextile Moon, you and your partner will look at each other knowingly, and you'll both feel such a breath of relief realizing that you indeed have each other. The feeling of security and happiness will flood your day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.