3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Just Might Find Their Love Match On June 10

On June 10, three patient zodiac signs find their match in ove. We don't always realize that what we're looking for in a romantic partner is something of ourselves within that person. If we can find common ground that we can relate to, we feel safer in a way, and whether we think of ourselves as daredevils of love or not, we crave safety. We don't want our hearts broken.

During today's transit, Moon sextile Uranus, we have a much better chance of finding something who we could call 'our match.' in this case, it's not about someone 'looking' as us, but about finding someone with the same interests, no matter how quirky. That's how Moon sextile Uranus does its best work. It points us toward the person we want to be with.

To get specific about Moon sextile Uranus, we are looking at someone with similar 'good' habits, such as cleaning the house. Say, for instance, you are a person who really enjoys a tidy home. You might even be a little controlling about it, but the result always gives you the peace and joy of the home space that you love. Today, if you are one of the three zodiac signs that are as open as you are, you might find that it will be on this day that you meet someone who is a fellow 'neat freak.' If you're a neat freak, this will make you jump up and down for joy.

While the similarities we crave in others are not necessarily restricted to being neat, it's truly a good experience to find that the person you are about to fall in love with also values the same things you love ... no matter what they are. So basically, what helps us 'meet our match' in love during Moon sextile Uranus, is finding common ground with someone and being amazed by it. Which three zodiac signs will meet their match on June 10, 2023?

Three zodiac signs find their match in love on June 10:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It makes sense that your zodiac sign would meet their match today. Your match has to be someone like you because you aren't going to change for anyone or anything in this world. You are who you are, and whoever will love you must love you 'as is.' Which happens to be pretty fantastic.

On June 10, you'll discover this person in a friend, as that's how you also make friends. They have to be like you, which means they have to be able to and want to tolerate the same kind of lifestyle as you do. No other transit brings this out in both of you, like Moon sextile Uranus. Today is all smiles for you as you realize that what you've always wanted in a romantic partner is right there before your eyes in a close friend. Good friendships can last forever, and to start a love relationship off as friends ... it's a good thing.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you are honest with yourself, you don't want to be with anyone who ISN'T like you, as you feel you are pretty unique, and you'd be right. As a Libra, you are specific about your likes and your dislikes. On June 10, you'll notice that you really don't have it in you to be with someone too different from you. You need that common thread as you believe that's the stuff that will keep you together until the end.

During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you'll see that there is someone in your life who is practically identical to you, and while you also recognize that that could be obnoxious, you can't help but want to get to know them better. Having a common liking instantly makes this person someone you can find comfort in, and it's during this transit that you might even consider this person to be your match.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Finding your match in love or friendship has always been a losing game for you because you know you are completely unique, and you've always felt as though you are one of a kind. Well, on June 10, you'll see they didn't break the mold after you were born. There's someone out there, as in 'in your life,' who is very much a soul mate type, and during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you may want to see them with new eyes. What have you been waiting for, Capricorn?

This person shows you that they are completely on your level, so much so that you are impressed. If there's one thing to stop you from being with this person who is so clearly your 'match,' it's because you're already in a relationship with someone who is not as clearly matched as this person is. Well then.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.