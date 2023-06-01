Tarot Horoscope For June 2, 2023, During The Moon In Scorpio

Today's tarot card reading for June 2, is enhanced by a Scorpio Moon. When we tap into the meaning of Scorpio, we are encouraged to die to ourselves in some way and become reborn anew. Today's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign suggests that regardless of our current circumstances, there is always room for improvement and growth.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

The World card is guiding you to take control of your own destiny and embrace a positive outlook for what lies ahead. Remember to stay optimistic and create your own luck.

Challenges bring out the best in you as you strive harder to achieve your goals. Have faith in your inner power. You possess the strength of a warrior who can overcome any obstacle with unyielding perseverance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

The power of positive illusions is highlighted by the Moon card. Utilize its magic to bring your desires to fruition.

Pay close attention to your dreams and intuition, for the key to your true potential lies within your subconscious. You will bring your aspirations to life, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

The Devil card challenges your ability to resist temptation. It is important to practice saying no when your willpower weakens. Although it may be difficult at first, with time and practice, your ability to resist temptation will become stronger.

Don't feel disheartened as the temptations that once troubled you will eventually lose their influence over your spirit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

As you draw the Empress card, you'll feel the power of feminine energy taking hold. Embrace your nurturing side and trust your instincts. This newfound gift will help you foster harmony and growth in your personal relationships and interactions with the world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune invites you to take a chance at success. Search for hidden opportunities that can help you climb the ladder of success. With each bold move, you align with the forces of destiny and unlock the path to greatness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star card guides you to pour out your wisdom upon others. Sharing what you've learned with those facing similar battles brings healing and inspiration. Your guidance can be a guiding light, igniting hope and helping others find their path to victory.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun card radiates positivity, urging you to enjoy a sunny attitude. Look for the brighter side in every situation and see the best in others.

Inspire and uplift those around you with your unwavering optimism, for your positive energy can ignite their inner light.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The Hierophant card reflects the true nature of a serious personality. While change can be difficult, resist the urge to become stuck in rigid patterns.

Embrace growth and flexibility, for only then can you discover new paths and unlock the fullness of life's possibilities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The High Priestess card reveals the essence of being a good friend. Put your needs aside and listen to your friends and their troubles.

Stay truthful and lovingly communicate when it's time for solitude and self-care, ensuring a balanced and supportive social dynamic.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

The Justice card emphasizes the complexity of the judicial system. When facing legal matters, seek the guidance of a skilled lawyer.

Their expertise navigates the intricate terrain, ensuring fairness and balance prevail. Empower yourself with proper representation for a just resolution.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

The Death card signifies timely endings and the birth of beautiful beginnings. Let go of the need to control an outcome and enjoy the closure brought by circumstances beyond your control.

Losing something unwillingly may be a disguised blessing, freeing you to welcome new chapters and discover the transformative power of letting go.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

The Temperance card cautions against overthinking. Worrying excessively about others is unproductive and drains your energy. Redirect your focus to self-care and finding balance within. Trust that everyone has their own journey; nurture your own growth to find your inner peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.