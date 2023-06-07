3 Specific Zodiac Signs Obsess Over An Ex On June 8, 2023

Whenever we have a transit like a Moon square Uranus, as we will be having on June 8, we need to find something to focus on. During Moon square Uranus, we may find ourselves bored or needing something to complain about, and when that happens, many of us start to turn to our past.

We will seek reasons to moan, groan and feel sorry for ourselves during this day. For three zodiac signs, we'll find those reasons in the obsessive thoughts of our old lovers. That makes sense, right? Don't we all do this? When the vibe is down, we immediately turn to our exes for excuses, pity, and anger. During Moon square Uranus, we cannot stop thinking about the people we once loved and lost ... to fate.

Because Uranus is the planet of rebellion, the kind of rebellion that Moon square Uranus offers us is the kind that comes with reveling in peace. We aren't content to 'be at ease' today. We want trouble. We want to find a good reason to feel sorry for ourselves, and three zodiac signs will eat this transit up like a delicious meal. We need something fool-proof, something that will take up all of our time, and what better topic than that of our ex-lover? If we are bored and that boredom starts getting to us, we will find solace in the misery of memory. Happens every time.

And, if we're really creative, as we may very well be during the creative-but-creepy transit of Moon square Uranus, we may even start to rewrite history for ourselves. While the ex is not there to speak for themselves, we might enjoy a revisionist's look at what really happened between ourselves and them. Were they really as bad as we are making them out to be? "Oh yes, and more." We will rewrite the story of our ex relationships on this day. Hey, we have to do something with our time, right?

Three zodiac signs can't stop thinking about an ex on June 8:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Obsession is something you know very well, and when thinking about your ex, obsession is the definitive word for how you feel. On June 8, 2023, you'll be supported by the transit of Moon square Uranus. It will lead you into a world of overthinking where the show's star, you, will be your ex. As much as you don't like taking the supporting role, you will have to so that you can accommodate the fantasy you have about them.

Your feelings are not good, Leo. You aren't celebrating the love you once had. In fact, after your last conversation with this person, you feel angry at them, and you want them to know that you are not someone who can simply be pushed aside. You haven't realized that your ex is seriously not into you anymore, and this may be what hurts you the most. This is all you can think about today during the transit of Moon square Uranus.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You thought the days of thinking about your ex were finally over, but all it took was one teensy little push from the transit of Moon square Uranus, and boom! Back you are, dwelling on the love you lost. It's almost comical to you as you fully recognize that you can't stop yourself. It's almost cruel to feel the power behind Moon square Uranus on June 8, 2023, as it seems to push you into the world of memories and regret. Why, oh why, is this happening to you? If there is a reason, it may get you to your senses. This person, your ex, is no longer in your life. They haven't been in a very long time. This is your grand opportunity to get over them; remove the idea of choice from the equation. They aren't returning, and you don't need to torment yourself with their memory.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If it weren't for that ex ... That's how your rationale starts, and on June 8, 2023, you will be using this excuse again to get out of committing to someone new. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you will find that because you never stop thinking about your ex, you are actually preventing new opportunities from coming into your life.

You'd like to keep blaming them for this unfortunate series of events, but you keep the flame burning. It's time to get with the Aquarius program: they hardly remember your name. Yes, that is real. You have held a torch for this ex of yours for way too long. on this day, you'll once again be blaming them, praising them, honoring them, and complaining about them ... and where are they? They are everywhere but in your life. Wake up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.