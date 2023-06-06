These Self-Aware Zodiac Signs Find Respect & Love On June 7, During Moon Opposite Jupiter

On June 7, 2023, three self-aware zodiac signs will have a chance to align with what it means to be in a happy relationship. We are fortunate to have the Moon opposite Jupiter, to bring both partners happiness and security. This means that it instills in us the idea that we're no longer here for games or drama.

We want only what's best for both ourselves and our partners. Suppose the beauty that we find in our relationships is true. In that case, we can only know it when we are in good shape, meaning ... we love and respect ourselves and are therefore capable of loving and respecting our partners.

The transit, the Moon opposite Jupiter, is here to help us complete our feelings. This means that today shows us that we are essentially number one. That's right. We are the most important person in our lives, and while we've all been taught to avoid thinking like this, always to put the needs and expectations of others ahead of us, the reality is that we can do nothing unless we love and respect ourselves first. This kind of self-acknowledgment is vital within a relationship. We have to love ourselves if we are ever going to be sincere with another.

While the Moon opposite Jupiter benefits just about everybody, three zodiac signs will drink in this transit as if it were ambrosia. Today, June 7, will bring many people into the world of self-love, where, if they are smart, they will reside for the rest of their lives. Love yourself, everyone. You are the most important person in your life. Know it and own it.

Three zodiac signs find respect and love on June 7:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been working on yourself for a long time, Taurus, and you feel better about life, romance, and the future daily. During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll get an extra boost of self-confidence as a situation occurs that gives you a chance to show yourself what you're really made of. You will be pleased with how you handle such a thing, and you may even get a chuckle over it.

You are doing well, and the work you've done to get to this place is work that will last ... you just know it. Jupiter's energy enlivens you as if you are on a mission. And, of course, that mission is a lifelong journey that has already taken you from lost to found. By this day's end, you'll once again be able to say, "I made it." You're doing well, Taurus. Keep up the good work.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The days are long gone when you wait for someone else to approve of you or your actions, Capricorn. You have tried to please everyone, including your romantic partner, but you've started to notice that you don't need to be as vigilant in this department as you once thought you needed to be. What's happening is that your sense of self-worth and self-love is paving the way for others to perceive you as worthy and lovable.

It's as if you don't have to do much more than love yourself for this to happen. During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter on June 7, you'll notice that this has become effortless for you. You are loved even more now than ever, which may be because you 'care less' about how others perceive you. What works for you is caring for yourself. The rest just falls into place.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You know better than anyone else how vulnerable you are. That vulnerability has gotten you into much emotional trouble over the years. You have spent too many days putting yourself down, and as time passes, you realize this is unnecessary. You don't need to devalue yourself any longer. You never did.

On June 7, 2023, you will experience the liberating quality of the Moon opposite Jupiter, which lets you know you are on the right track, Pisces. You may remain vulnerable, but you still know that you must protect yourself psychically and that your best protection is self-love. For the first time in a long while, you will realize just how far you've come and how great your potential really is. Today is marked for self-love and self-respect, which will feel exceptionally freeing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.