3 Contentious Zodiac Signs Have Rough Horoscopes On June 7

OK, our transit lineup for the day shows us that the Moon is opposite both Mars and Venus. I don't know about you, but my astrological spidey senses say, 'Uh oh.' Phew, zodiac signs, this one will be tough, and it will all come down to love and romance. So, if you are one of the three zodiac signs most affected by the Moon opposite Venus and Mars, then strap on your seatbelts because I promise you, it will be a bumpy ride today, on June 7. This one might end up being ... memorable.

We already know Venus is the planet of love and beauty, while Mars is the planet of war and enterprise. With the Moon opposing both celestial bodies, we're looking at the perfect conditions for love and war. And, because we're not working on a grand scale, we will see that scenario play out on a smaller scale, such as the one in our households. Love and war occur today, meaning divorce, major arguments, custody battles, and all things theatrical, personal and one million percent vulnerable will happen on June 7.

If only this didn't touch our love lives, we'd probably be able to shake it all off, but it targets our love lives explicitly. It's not going away until it does the damage it came here to do. It may be time to kiss that stable relationship goodbye for three zodiac signs.

You may have seen it coming, but one thing is for sure, you didn't know it would go 'this' far. Today, during the Moon opposite Venus and Mars, we will see the destruction of our love lives ... and it will be vicious.

Three zodiac signs are rough horoscopes on June 7:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, it's not as if you could ever be excluded on such a day as today, Aries, as you are probably the first in line for a brawl. You don't feel satisfied with anything today, especially the people in your life. If your romantic partner looks at you incorrectly, you will probably read them the riot act for existing in your space without permission.

You are hard and strict today, Aries, and you're not up for flack. During the Moon opposite Venus and Mars, you'll chomp at the bit to fight with someone while claiming that nobody loves peace more than you. You will take the energy offered to you on this day, June 7, and raise yourself above everyone else. You look down your nose at the people who mean the most to you, and while this isn't a good feeling, it's something you can't help. It's the Mars effect, and it's totally ... YOU.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're as cool as a cucumber until someone tries your patience. On June 7, during the transits of the Moon opposite Venus and Mars, you will get your moment in the Sun, Taurus. What's going on today is that you will find that the Mars energy that surrounds you is showing you that you have ZERO patience with your romantic partner and their endless excuses.

You want more out of them, and on this day, they're starting to look like a royal loser to you and not what you signed on for. At least, this isn't where you want to be with them in the relationship. Venus puts the love right up front, and with Mars igniting your fury, you will direct all your angst and anger at the person you're supposed to support. Support, shmupport! You are not here to carry this person through life. They need to get a backbone ... well, at least, that's how you see it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon is opposite Venus and Mars, you are on fire. On June 7, you will take your fiery attitude straight to the person you should love most: your romantic partner. You will rip them apart as if they were made of mental lace. You are not nice today, Virgo, and you know it. You'll go for their soft spots and then lay into them with a vehemence that you never knew you had inside you.

You are just a vicious person today, and on some weird 'Mars' level, you enjoy being this way. Lucky for your partner, they won't have to endure your hissy fit too long as you will quickly lose steam. You'll be in rare and hostile form during the Moon opposite Venus and Mars on June 7. Stand aside. Virgo is here. Run for the hills!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.