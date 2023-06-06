Love Horoscopes On June 7 Are 'Incredibly Fulfilling' For 3 Self-Contented Zodiac Signs

If there's anything that will take our romantic lives to the next level on this day, June 7, it will revolve around the idea that happiness comes from within and if we seek love in another person, then we miss the point. This self-satisfied attitude will make it easier to accept those around us, especially those in romantic relationships with. In other words, the Aquarius Moon lets us work with a strong foundation: self-love.

When we love ourselves, we are less prone to find anything negative in anyone else, giving both parties a break. That's the magic of the Aquarius Moon for the three self-contended zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 7; love comes with acceptance, and in this way, we allow it to flow easily and freely.

This transit is also known to bring out our quirky side. The Aquarius Moon is a very positive transit, and we are more apt to let go of our inhibitions during this time. We may find that we are open to new ideas concerning our relationships, which may come to us today ... challenges refresh us.

We want to engage with the people that tempt us. We want to do more than just 'the usual,' on June 7. So, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces will find it easy to express themselves as individuals to share that individuality with someone we love.

Today brings compassion as well, and understanding, too. Where there is a will, there's a way, and when romantic couples work together beneath the Aquarius Moon, the results are successful and fun. It's a good day to have fun, and we can't beat that. Which zodiac signs are up for a little old-fashioned, uninhibited fun today, June 7, 2023?

June 7, these three zodiac signs are luckiest in love:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're not ready to give up the ghost just yet, and even though you and your romantic partner have had your off-moments, you feel pretty positive about today's events. Whatever it is that you two plan on doing together, you're more than likely going to feel very good about it. You are working with the energy that bounces off the Aquarius Moon, which adds to your sense of adventure and desire for togetherness.

You figure that, at this point, you both know each other very well ... perhaps even 'too' well, and the familiarity of it all has become, unfortunately, mundane. Today, June 7, 2023, gives you a chance to spice things up a bit, and with the Aquarius Moon as your helping hand, you and your partner will end up having a surprisingly great time just being your good old selves.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have never had anything but good experiences with the Aquarius Moon. After all, in your zodiac sign, you know what to do when constellations enter your zodiac sign: you enjoy them. You are not interested in anything but positive energy today, and it shows. It shows that you and whoever you call partner or love interest will be so into each other on June 7, that you won't worry about the world.

Worries are all around you; you aren't ignorant of them, but on this day, during the Aquarius Moon, you will choose to avoid feeling blue. You and your love will get to do things 'your way' on this day. This means the day will go in unexpected ways, be filled with surprises, challenge your senses and leave you feeling satisfied and joyful.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's time to have a great day with the love of your life, Pisces, as this is your only logical next move. You have put in the self-work; you've come a long way to get to this place, and during the Aquarius Moon, you will feel as though you are now ready to share your love in the best way possible. The ghosts of the past have left the room, and all you have now is yourself and the love of who you are.

You feel so good about yourself that nothing seems threatening to you anymore, and this means that you can finally invite your partner into your life ... for real. Oh yes, they may have always been there, but it isn't until today, June 7, that you acknowledge them for who they really are: the love of your life. You are ready to show them who you are now, too, and the process begins during the Aquarius Moon. Let the love flow!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.