June 6, 2023 Horoscopes Are Frustrating For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today may be when many of us find ourselves bored and needing a distraction. While today's transit, Moon trine Uranus, is great for the imagination, it may also spur us on to find things to do that we might not be cut out for. In other words, on June 6, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, our boredom may meet our imagination in ways that could lead us to destructive acts.

There's such a thing as negative reinforcement. This transit puts it into practice, meaning that on this day, we will feel compelled to acknowledge our boredom by acting out against it. This is where the trouble starts; we reinforce the idea that we are unsatisfied and create trouble for ourselves because 'it's something to do.'

Looking for trouble isn't always the worst we can do, but for three zodiac signs, the transit of Moon trine Uranus may bring out the worst in us if we find ourselves too antsy and unable to hang on and be patient. Patience is part of the problem with today's shenanigans.

We don't have any. We want fun, and we want it now, and in the same way that sounds juvenile, that's exactly how it's going to feel ... and how it's going to look to others. Today is the day we come across as bratty little children who want our way simply being we're bored. Waah!

So, it's all about escaping routine today. And how we do that is up to us, but the choices may not be that savory for three zodiac signs. Expect trouble today, as it may be a rather rough day. This covers love and romance, as well as the workplace and friendships. Get ready, zodiac signs, because here comes Moon trine Uranus.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Have you been feeling so energetic today that you secretly know it's because you don't want to spend one more day doing whatever you did yesterday? You either 'have to get out of the house' or you are simply in dire need of newness, and it will be on this day, June 6, 2023, that you go out and seek new adventure.

During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you might find yourself dabbling in something that is not only new to you but something that requires more expertise than you actually have, and that could lead to trouble. For instance, you may have always wanted to get on a motorcycle and ride like the wind, but you are clueless about how to do so. Think about this before you do something rash, Gemini. It's not that you're getting on that ride during Moon trine Uranus. You may find yourself wanting to do something equally as dangerous. Avoid acting on this impulse, if possible.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you feel compelled to make major changes in your household on tune 6, 2023, that is likely because the transit Moon trine Uranus has you feeling anxious and needing something to do. You may want to disassemble things and then put them back together, much to your roommate's or romantic partner's annoyance.

You might be unstoppable in your desire to change things around, but that doesn't mean you'll do a good job with rearranging, nor will you be easy to get along with. It's as if you wake up on a roll, hellbent on destruction ... even though you don't see it that way. What makes today feel rough around the edges is that you believe you're being creative and artistic when everyone around you perceives you as scary and impulsive.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You know what it's like to want immediate change and go after it as if it will save your life. This is pure impulse, and it's happening to you because you have suddenly woken up to the idea that your life needs MORE than what you've got. During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you will take on a huge project because you feel that if you get involved, you'll lose that nagging sense of boredom.

You do get bored, Aquarius, and generally, you tolerate it, or you fill in the bored spots with non-essential 'things to do.' On June 6, 2023, you'll find that nothing hits the spot unless it's going to bring you some kind of massive change, and what you'll do is you'll get yourself into something you can't complete, which will frustrate you. You have very little patience today, so it will be hard to concentrate on anything, let alone finish a project.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.