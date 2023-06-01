June 2 Horoscopes Adversely Effect 3 Specific Zodiac Signs The Most

With the Moon opposite the planet of Mercury, we're looking at a few communication breakdowns on this day, June 2, 2023, adversely affecting three zodiac signs and their horoscopes the most. Hey, we're used to this by now, but what makes it rough is when it upsets our plans ... or worse when we find someone who opposes what we think or believe in.

That's where today will go for three zodiac signs. We will face a different opinion and may not know how to handle it. We're talking about polarized feelings when the transit is in opposition, as with the Moon opposite Mercury. Today, we may find someone in our life whom we can no longer tolerate, or, conversely, they can no longer tolerate us.

Friends do come and go, and while it feels great to find a friend you can trust, it really feels harsh when you see that friend turn into someone else right before you. Many of us might feel our friendships are changing during the Moon opposite Mercury, but the kicker is ... we might be the ones who have changed, and we just don't realize it.

That's where the polarization comes in. We may be very quick to blame someone else for changing on us, while we may very well be the one who has changed the entire friendship dynamic. This is hard because we may not know we're doing it.

And so, today is going to come with a lot of blame. We're pointing fingers at our friends and letting them know that we think this, that and the other thing about them when the truth is, we're the ones who have such a skewed perspective that we can't see the forest for the trees. Friendships are at odds during the Moon opposite Mercury, especially for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 2, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've had something on your mind for a long time now, and you can't understand why this one person in your life seems so ... different. It's as if they've changed so radically from the person you once knew, and you aren't quite sure if you even like them anymore. On June 2nd, you are willing to oppose them because of something they've recently said to you, something that offended you.

During the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you won't realize that what's happened is that you are the one who has changed radically and that you've started to become incredibly intolerant of those who disagree with you. While they may have changed, what will hurt today is the recognition within yourself that perhaps you're problem is not at the least part of it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may feel as though you need to have a conversation with a good friend of yours on this day, June 2, to 'iron things out' as it were. What's going on is that you have noticed that this friend isn't as friendly as they used to be, and you are concerned. You know that people change, as you know that you are guilty of changing as well, not that there's anything wrong with it.

What's going on is that during the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, you'll see your friends have changed into someone you disapprove of, and you don't like seeing this kind of intolerance in yourself. It gets you angry at the thought that you've become this judgmental, and yet, you can't help yourself. Because it's a Mercury transit, you will probably end up saying something, but watch your words, Scorpio, as there are two sides to this story, and they may also have something to say.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may feel as though you are torn during this day, June 2, during the astrological transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, simply because you aren't quite sure who's to blame for the situation you are now in with a good friend of yours. Perhaps, the reality is that you've both just changed, that life has changed you, and that you don't really hold the same values as you once did together.

What's aggravating is that you believe you are on the right track while thinking that your friend is completely wrong, and of course, the opposite goes for them. They think they are the one in the right and that you are just kidding yourself. What really causes the grief is that you both love each. They also know this may end the friendship because neither of you can stand the other anymore — tough break.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.