3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On June 2, During Moon Trine Venus

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 2, 2023, due to the Moon trine Venus. Love feels good and it's looking quite promising today, and for a few signs of the Zodiac, it looks like the transit 'Moon trine Venus' is going to pull through in big, amazing ways.

Today is the day when we can finally feel at ease with the person we've come to love because, on this day, they are going to confirm their feelings for us. We are going to literally hear them say, "I love you," to us, on this day, and for many of us, this may be the first time we actually hear the words, spoken aloud, in earnest, from this person. During Moon trine Venus, we get the giddy sensation of being loved.

Transit Moon trine Venus lets us know that what we have in our minds, is something that isn't just a dream; if we want to know that we are loved, we will hear it today, in words, and we won't be imagining it. This transit is very good for setting up the circumstance for love and communication; we aren't intimidated by speaking up on this day, because we can't help but feel as though everything is 'safe.' This is a beautiful transit that is made to ease our minds; we will not be threatened by the fear of rejection on June 2, 2023. We will be open to whatever comes our way, and fortunately, for three signs of the Zodiac, what comes our way will be good...and loving.

So, let's live it up today. Let's believe in love and let's let it flow. There's nothing to stop us, not even our own minds, so if you are in love and you happen to be one of the three signs mentioned here today, then let down your defenses and let all the love that you deserve come your way...because that's where it's all heading. Eat it up, signs! Bon appetite.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Feels like a good day for love, doesn't it, Taurus? And you'd be right to let your defenses down so that you can drink in all the good vibes that are apparently destined to go your way. It's June 2, 2023, and so far, so good; it seems that you and your partner have finally gotten yourselves to that place where you feel safe around each other, but more so — you are just now starting to trust them.

During the transit of Moon trine Venus, things like trust are super important and when you do cross that line and walk into that place of trust, it feels almost blissful; it's what you wanted to happen. You may notice that it's not just you who feels great today, as you see something in your partner's eyes, a glisten, something new...they look like they've just turned a corner in their love for you, and on this day, June 2, 2023, they will tell you all about how they feel...and it's good.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This transit, Moon trine Venus, does you a world of good as you were starting to get frustrated over the words left unsaid between you and your partner. Let's face it; you needed confirmation. You needed to know whether or not this person actually loves you, and even if they act like they do, you just wanted to hear it with your own ears.

On June 2, 2023, you will get your big opportunity to hear your partner finally tell you that they not only love and adore you but that they want to spend the rest of their lives with you. Yeah, Moon trine Venus doesn't waste time. This is a good day for you, as you will have many dreams come true, and the best part about it is that by the end of the day, you'll be so content that you won't even notice that there was ever a need for more in your life. Today brings the love and you are there for all of it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You could care less what people think about you, and so when you feel the pressure from those in your life to 'secure' your relationship, you consider what they have to say, while telling them to mind their own business. Basically, this means that you feel the pressure to commit to the person you are in a relationship with, and on June 2, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Venus, you'll wish that they made the first move.

You are old fashioned this way; you want your partner to prove that they love you before you sign on the dotted line, and if that's what you want, then that's what you're going to get today, because that's what Moon trine Venus is for.

This is the transit that puts together the loose pieces. This is the transit that lets you know you have nothing to worry about and that the person you may be questioning is head over heels in love with you. And on this day, they will tell you so.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.