3 Zodiac Signs Are Ready For A Long-Term Relationship During Sun Trine Moon On May 30, 2023

Sun trine Moon puts everyone in a good mood, and on May 30, 2023, three zodiac signs are ready to be in a long-term relationship. Some of those good moods will have us considering whether or not we want to 'do that thing' that we may not have wanted to do before. We are referring to getting into a long-term relationship with the person we've been with for a long enough time to consider them a 'life partner.'

Sometimes we just breeze on into these things without a formal declaration, but during the Sun trine Moon, we aren't afraid to say something that implies 'permanence.' We aren't afraid of scaring our partners away because we know for sure that they feel the same way we do, and that feeling is one of readiness. We are ready to commit and go the distance ... we are finally ready for a long-term relationship, and on May 30, we will secure one for ourselves.

Just because we're ready doesn't automatically mean it will happen. However, these three zodiac signs aren't interested in waiting any longer, so they will make it happen. This transit, Sun trine Moon, is strong and positive. It works synergistically with momentum.

We can't have Sun trine Moon without a reaction. It's like a chemical equation. When this transit influences certain zodiac signs, there is no choice but to react. The kind of reaction those zodiac signs will have today is the kind that will move them into solid, long-term relationships.

That's the plan, at least. Whether these relationships pan out as successes is yet to be seen, but one thing we can trust in is that when the Sun trine Moon starts the game up, we feel good about our choices. So, if you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned here today, know this: you're doing a brave thing, and the universe rewards the courageous. Onwards and upwards!

Three zodiac signs ready for a long-term relationship on May 30, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Come to think of it, yes, this is exactly what you've wanted, and we are referring to the idea of having a long-term relationship. You're at the point in your life where you don't see the point in having a short-term anything. You've spent a lot of time with the person you're present with, and because you love them so very much, your feeling is, 'Why not?'

During Sun trine Moon on May 30, you will feel complete with the idea of making this relationship slightly more solid. You are finally ready, and if you look into the eyes of the person you are with, you'll see the glimmer of readiness in their eyes, too ... in fact, they may have been ready all this time and were waiting for you to catch up. Welp, you're there. It's time to do this thing!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Long-term relationships are the only kind you could ever see yourself in, and now that you and your partner are at 'that place,' it seems as though it's the logical next step. On May 30, you will talk with your mate and decide that you're both ready to go. Why wait? You have the Sun and trine Moon to support your belief.

You and your partner may not always see eye to eye, but it's all aces on this matter. You don't want to live without each other. You've developed a real dependency, which feels good in a way. You like knowing they are there for you, so why not make it official? You do not like to think of a future where you aren't with a partner, so lock in now because your partner wants the same thing as you. The feeling is mutual; you both want a long-term relationship. Let it happen.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've tried to convince yourself in the past that you really aren't the needy kind and that if love is to be a part of your life, then what will be will be. It's been your way of protecting your heart. You love the idea of love, but you also know that you are very sensitive and might not deal with it if you are hurt.

You've been in a relationship with someone for a while now, and during the transit of Sun trine Moon, which falls on May 30, you will realize that it's time. You want to let your heart out of its cage ... you want to experience the love you know is there and that you find in this other person. You are now ready to give them what they've wanted from you all this time: your committed love. Let's make it a long-term relationship while we're there — no sense in planning for anything short-term. Let's put our hearts on the line and make it real.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.