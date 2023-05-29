Horoscopes On May 30 Are Harder Than Usual For 3 Zodiac Signs During Sun Trine Moon

On May 30, 2023, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes. Today brings us an interesting twist; we have a very positive transit going on today, and that is the Sun trine Moon. And for many, this transit will do all the right things and bring us so much of what we want and need...but what about those of us who seem to be left out of the deal? Is that even possible?

It is possible to have everyone around us feeling good and in love and happy with their lives while here we are, stuck in the pit, with nothing to think about other than 'how did we get this unlucky?' Yes, it happens, and it happens when the Sun is shining and the kisses are audible and the flowers are pollinating and there we are...stuck in our rooms, wondering what went wrong. Hmph!

The thing is, we've got the onset of Moon square Pluto and it's wiggling its way into the day, and that means we can have all the glorious Sun trine Moon there is to be had; it won't matter. Because if we are one of the three signs that can't handle Moon square Pluto, then Sun trine Moon will be about as effective as a moldy cantaloupe that was left on the kitchen table for over a month. Just...stale, unappealing, and the biggest disappointment there is, especially if we were hungry for something delicious, sweet and refreshing. NOT TODAY, kids.

Basically, our problem is that we are looking at how happy others are and we are comparing our lives to them. We all know that's a loser's game and yet with the nagging tug of Moon square Pluto in our midst, we won't be able to help ourselves. It's as if we are gluttons for punishment today; if it looks like it's going to be sour, then we're all in. Which signs are going to sign up for a rotten day, today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 30, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Ordinarily, you aren't one to compare your life to that of anyone else, because you generally feel as though you have it made 'as is.' And with Sun trine Moon making everyone in your life seem so joyful, you're starting to wonder where your joy went; did you lose it somewhere or are you just in a bad mood on May 30, for no reason whatsoever? Well, there is actually a reason for your less-than-thrilled mood and it's because you're being tugged at by Moon square Pluto which isn't fully here yet, but threatens you nonetheless.

You may end up spending a little too much time today dwelling on all the things you believe you don't have, and just the idea that you let yourself feel that way really bothers you more than anything else. You don't like being this way, and yet, you run to the negative as if it has some kind of power over you, on May 30, 2023.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As a well-balanced Libra, you know that you have a secret: you aren't always as well-balanced as people think you are. It's a shiny facade that you put up and you know it; you also know that when you get into a funky mood, you can take yourself all the way down.

On May 30, you may enter the funk zone once again, because the transit of Moon square Pluto feels like it's reaching out to you and you can't help but heed its call. You don't want to be depressed or in a silent mood, but you are also not a person who lies to yourself, and on this day, during the onset of Moon square Pluto, you will want to draw back into your own little secluded space. The world around you seems 'too happy' and while you don't begrudge anyone their happiness, you don't feel as though you can handle looking at all of those smiling faces...not today.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes, it doesn't take much for you to be thrown off course, and on May 30, 2023, you might feel as though this day is just not meant to be. You've got this pressure to be excellent coming off of the transit Sun trine Moon, and honestly, you're just not feeling it.

You'd like to rise to the occasion and be everybody's darling, but the occasion doesn't seem to have any room for you. You feel dark today, alone in your own self-pity, and while it's ok to feel as though you are less than yourself, you also happen to not want to be asked questions today.

When your dark mood has your friends curious about you, you will want to avoid their concerned inquiries. You may find that you hear yourself saying the words, "I'm fine," many times throughout the day. And, of course, you're not fine...better times tomorrow, Capricorn. Heads up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.