May 30, 2023 Horoscopes Bring 'New Energy' To 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 30, 2023, during Pluto retrograde in Capricorn. But first, here's the astrology message of the day for every zodiac sign. Life happens in cycles. Sometimes it flowers, and other times it rains.

You may think you cannot live without someone ... until the day you can't stand the very sight of them. The point is, everything is in flux at all times. And no matter how hard you may try, life won't let you stagnate. There will always be something new to figure out. Something new to learn and change.

It applies to the zodiac signs on this list as well. Some days will be your best day. Other days won't be to your liking. You have to make the most of the best ones and try your best when it's otherwise. Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn is definitely bringing up these themes at this time. Especially in the area of work with more and more companies asking people to return to the daily grind.

Just remember: happiness multiplies when it's shared. So if you find yourself in the same boat as someone else, try to cheer each other up. It won't make the problems disappear. But it will give you the courage to face the challenge with a fresh perspective and strength. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 30, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 30, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be a relatively laid-back day for you. But you are still on the best horoscopes list because the energy is in your favor with Mars in Leo sextile Sun in Gemini. Just remember: sometimes a lack of activity can feel like it's not a great day, but you don't know what's happening behind the scenes. Be patient as you go through the day.

The pot is brewing in your favor, but you need to keep up with your daily tasks and routines while you wait for the cauldron to finish cooking. And don't be scared of the “cauldron” imagery. No matter what your spiritual or religious beliefs might be, this is simply referring to a cooking pot of creativity at this time.

Also, Pallas in Leo is conjunct Lilith in Leo today. But they are squaring Mercury in Taurus. So if you are engaged in some legal affairs at this time or are in the legal system in some form, the directive will be in your favor today, even though the opposition will be quite “annoying”. Just stay calm and you'll get through the worst of it.

If you have stalling on making a decision that you know will have far-reaching implications for your life, don't delay it anymore. Today's a great day to evaluate your options.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have a choice to make, Cancer. For some of you, this is related to your love life. You are not sure what to do – whether to stay single or accept the interest of this person. Or, you are contemplating who to pursue if you are interested in two individuals and it looks like both of them are open to learning more about you. For others of you, this decision is related to your future happiness. Maybe you are thinking of investing your money in stocks and bonds.

Maybe you are deciding which school or university you should send your child to. Maybe you are thinking if you should be open to the idea of arranged marriage. Whatever the situation is, you need to trust yourself. Cancers naturally have strong intuition and know the path that will lead them to joy and help them avoid pain and disaster. Listen to that inner voice.

With Saturn in Pisces, you are also being called on to embrace the positive qualities of Saturn at this time. After all, Pisces is a trine zodiac to Cancer. So if you can learn to be more disciplined and internalized about decision-making and can make your emotions work for you and not against you, you will reap excellent rewards in the near future.

Some of you will benefit from lighting incense at your altar to help you put out into the universe what you are trying to manifest. You can do this even if you don't have an altar. Just make sure to do this in a fire-safe environment.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are stepping into your leader era, Pisces. But you have an important decision to make. What kind of leader do you want to be? Do you want to be the benevolent leader who others look up to and come to in times of need? Or do you want to be the leader others know they should never cross and who they must always approach with the highest respect possible?

Saturn in Pisces is calling on you to make this decision fast. As Neptune slowly moves out of Pisces towards Aries, this decision will have far-reaching implications for your life. But if you miss the boat and remain wishy-washy, once Neptune is in Aries, the world will decide for you how they want to see you. And you may not like the role they force upon you.

This message is coming through for you today because of Saturn square Sun. You will experience something today that will ask you the same question. Start thinking about this as you progress. Small decisions will eventually coalesce into something bigger.

Also, if you haven't tied up any loose ends in your life, it's time to do so. Sometimes people wait until it's too late and then their life becomes full of regrets. This is especially true if you or someone you know is sick or you recently came across a story on social media that made you realize how precarious human mortality is.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.