May 22, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'A Bit Distracting' For 3 Zodiac Signs, During Moon Trine Saturn

That's what many of us will either be overhearing or saying to ourselves on this day, as May 22, 2023, brings three zodiac signs rough horoscopes on Monday. Thus is the distraction of Moon trine Saturn, which tends to upset things by making us question our surroundings. OK, confused enough? It works like this. Moon trine Saturn brings out in us a need for security.

We want to know things are in order, that the plan will work, and that all we've put together will last, whether it's our work situation, love life or home stability. While none of these things are actually being threatened, three signs of the zodiac will feel more concerned about the ten zillion 'what if's' than with the reality that all is still going well and according to plan.

In other words, during Moon trine Saturn, we are too stuck in our paranoid minds that we deserve to be. We may find that we imagine hypothetical situations where our lives are somehow destroyed when everything is running smoothly. We can't focus on the now; we are obsessed with the future, which may be painted bleak in our minds. The tricky part is recognizing that this is a flight of fancy. Nothing is wrong, though. During Moon trine Saturn, we sort of ... indulge in negative projection.

So, what's rough about today isn't so much about actual problems but about imagined ones, and that's not to say those are any easier on the psyche; they aren't. They aren't bound for doom, either, so we can take comfort in knowing that whatever troubles today will likely seem like nothing tomorrow. Which zodiac signs are prone to take Moon trine Saturn too seriously?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 22, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It makes sense that your sign, Cancer, would have difficulty during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, as it's really all about security and the home. You, being you, tend to overthink things sometimes, especially when you get into a worry spell over what the future may look like and whether you will have the right situation at home, love, money, etc?

Today, May 22, 2023, is just one of those Cancer days when you take too much time to review your affairs as if you haven't done this forty-thousand times already. One might say that this day brings out the tendency towards obsessive-compulsive disorder, which is pretty much the human condition as it is, but in your case, you get the gold medal for overthinking. What's good is that you're used to it, so none of Moon trine Saturn's troubling energy really upsets you, too, too much.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you like things to run smoothly and effortlessly, you might find that on this day, May 22, 2023, you'll be annoyed with yourself for taking too much time to worry about things you know are in order. You can't help it, and that's what annoys you.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you'll be checking things twice, maybe three times, and those checked things will be things you've been studying all week long. Everything is in order, and you have done a great job arranging your life and affairs, but the nagging psychic energy keeps putting you back a few paces. It's as if you can't be satisfied until you've gone over everything a tenth time, and the repetition starts getting on your nerves. As mentioned earlier, there are OCD aspects that come with Moon trine Saturn, and we humans tend to be very compulsive when given a prompt.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Safety and security are one of your little-known super-desires, and who could blame you? It's a good and noble thing to obsess over, but with your passionate streak, you can turn something like this into an unreasonable obsession. Today, May 22, 2023, brings out a side to you that others may find ridiculous and that angers you, as the things on your mind are your business, not theirs.

However, because you are a little more worried than usual, thanks to the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will make it their business and may come off a bit neurotic and self-centered. It's as if you want everyone to feel what you're going through, and yet, what you're going through doesn't look like much of a problem to anyone else, as it is YOUR problem and not theirs. Today brings you conflict; you literally WANT to worry while everyone around you keeps telling you there's nothing to worry about.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.