Horoscopes On May 24, 2023 Are 'Amazing' Due To Mars In Leo

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 24, 2023, but before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone. You are way more decisive than you think you are. It's people around you who have convinced you otherwise.

This is mainly because of past experiences where you were decisive but were told you made a bad decision or were pressured or forced to change your decision because someone else didn't like it. You may have been bullied or called dumb too, but those were manipulation tactics to get you to fall into line. Your insecurities around being decisive stem from this.

Saturn in Pisces and Mars in Leo are the driving forces today. This is calling for a balanced approach to how you create and manifest. Saturn wants you to be more cautious and less grandiose. It's not trying to be a party pooper. It's trying to align you with the reality of the world around you and the web of interconnected lives that take control of our destiny without our input. Mars, on the other hand, wants you to be grandiose and go big. So balance is key here.

Interestingly, for some of you, this energy will manifest in your love life with people telling you that your dreams and checklist for an ideal relationship are unrealistic. They are not fully wrong. Most people don't have great relationships. You know it too.

So the only way you can bring realism to this dream is by knowing that it will be hard to find such a partner. You will have to be extra cautious about who you choose and not be deluded that every person you suddenly become attracted to is the one. Lust is a real thing, and it leaves once it's done. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 24.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 24, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be a restful and relaxing day for you, but some of you may be too stressed to decompress. You are afraid of your competitors getting ahead of you or worried that people don't support you behind the scenes or that they flat-out hate you. Try your best to set those worries away for today. You have a lot of major things coming up for you over the next few weeks and months, and you'll need your strength to push into new territory. Worrying isn't going to help anyway.

Moon conjunct Mars opposite Pluto is creating a very unique situation for you today. You will not back down if an authority figure tries to bully you or tell you you are less than them or "just a paper-pusher." Others might try to caution you against being so confident or fighting against this individual, but the energy is equally split. This authority figure has let power get to their head and doesn't realize how capable you are of being their downfall. You'll see the changes once Venus moves into Leo on June 5. The situation will get better over time.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Some of you, Capricorn, are turning your life around now. You have worked hard over the last many years or months to build something substantial in your life, especially your career. This can even be a groundbreaking presence on social media with a dedicated band of followers. Some of you are musicians. Apply this to your situation as it fits, but some of you are being offered a contract to sign under a record company's label or become a brand ambassador. You are not very keen on taking this offer. You are wary of the company and can feel they want to rip you off while pretending they will make you rich.

The thing is, Pluto is retrograde right now and will move back into Capricorn in just a while, so any contracts you sign at this time will only lead to regrets. You won't have the option to back out without hiring a bunch of lawyers to get you out. No one can tell you whether or not to take this opportunity or offer. Sometimes poor contracts still build you a larger following and open bigger doors in the future. Other times they blackball you out of public existence. Be very careful and consider all your options before you make your move.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today is going to be an excellent day for you, Sagittarius. Luck is on your side right now, and Mars in Leo is charging your creative juices. Don't hold yourself back if you feel inspired to do something creative or take your current projects differently. Of course, most planets are concentrated in unfriendly zodiac signs at this time (for you) — mainly Uranus, Sun, and Venus.

So your love life will be either conflict-ridden or dissatisfying for you. You may even feel you are attracting much more judgmental people than usual. Moon in Leo is in your corner today, and Moon conjunct Mars is also keeping the conflicts to a minimum. If there's no need, don't start fights. It's okay if people judge you silently. This judgment will turn into hostility if a conflict is triggered. None of them want conflict either.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.