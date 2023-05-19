Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 20, 2023

Today's love horoscope for Saturday, March 20, 2023, is here for a new solar season. Here's how things improve in relationships today for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Expect to have a meaningful conversation today, Aries. Today presents an opportunity to explore your thoughts and feelings with a friend who is an excellent sounding board when you need one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Think about the future, Taurus. Today's Moon in Gemini gives you insight from the past to plan for a more prosperous and fulfilling future. Write your vision down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Think about yourself today. The next few days are perfect for self-improvement and personal development projects. Enroll in a course or set a new goal to complete this month while the Sun is in your sign, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don't overthink about things you can't change, Cancer. Today you may find yourself reminiscing on the past. You might be inclined to glamorize it and think it's better than what you have now. Remember, the future is bright.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friends are there for you when you need them, but there's always room to make a few more. Today, aim to socialize where you can mix and mingle with new individuals to expand your network.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today things can be a bit crazier at work. You'll have your hand in quite a few projects. So make time for a break to relax your mind and stay productive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is perfect for establishing a new religious practice or doing something that enhances your faith. Consider buying a meditation bowl for your home. Try out a new yoga class or listen to a podcast that helps you to think about higher things.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a great day to revisit past decisions you've made about inheritance or insurance matters. Check what you've agreed to and see if it's what you still want. Plan updates when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's a day made for love. You may decide to take a leap of faith and accept a new job offer. On the other hand, you might find it useful to talk about commitment and reaffirm your vows with a partner.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's good to find new ways of doing things, Capricorn. There's an opportunity to explore a shortcut in how you do work. Look up articles that share advice and tips on what works. See if there's something new you can try, like a life hack on TikTok.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you may prefer to do things that are creative but not with an expectation to finish them. You might enjoy a quick and easy project in the kitchen or make a homemade gift for a good friend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today you may find it harder to agree with relatives. Where there is strife or disagreements, aim to be the peacemaker. It's not too hard to find a point you can agree on if you choose to focus on your mutual love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.