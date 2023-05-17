A Karmic Relationship Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 18 During Sun Sextile Neptune

May 18, 2023, karmic relationships end during the Sun sextile Neptune transit for three zodiac signs. We take stock of the fact that everything that happens ... is meant to be. That takes strength and courage to accept, but once we know, we know, and on Thursday, we will figure something out: it's time to accept that one of our relationships has ended.

It's not sad, and it's not happy ... it just 'is what it is,' and because we feel this so intensely, we are one with it. On May 18, three signs of the zodiac will come to know that a significant relationship in our lives — a karmic one — has come full circle. It's time to own the ending. We are now complete.

This isn't about breaking up with your romantic partner, although it could be that ... but this one goes deeper than that. During our lives, we make many acquaintances that we feel are necessary, almost to the point of them being unnaturally part of us or, rather ... supernaturally involved. There are people whom we collect over the years that fall into categories, and some of these people are karmically tied to us.

There is no way they couldn't be in our lives, but their stay in our lives is not necessarily slated for permanency; they have played their part, and now it's time for them to move on. We accept it because inside ... we know. We know that they did their job, and we also know that we did ours.

Karmic relationships serve a purpose, and while all relationships could be considered 'karmic' simply because they all have something to give or teach us, during the transit of Sun sextile Neptune, today, May 18, we will know exactly who it is that we must bid adieu to. This is not a time for tears but for acceptance and gratitude. We are lucky to have known them when we did, and now, for Tauruses, Cancers, and Sagittariuses, it's time for us to let them go on their way.

Three zodiac signs karmic relationship ends during Sun sextile Neptune on May 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being that it's Taurus season, you are feeling powerful these days, and that also means that you can handle a lot of what's going on in your life, and what's going on is that you and a friend of yours have come to terms with the reality of your friendship: it's time to move on.

During the transit of Sun sextile Neptune, you and this person will smile happily at each other in your minds as you both recognize that it's no longer important or relevant to play the role of 'best friends.'

You will always love each other, but you got what you needed to get out of them, and they of you. You've noticed that when you do get together, it seems forced and insincere; it's as if you both are trying too hard to make this karmic friendship into something it doesn't need to be. It's time to seal it with a kiss and let it flow up into the ether.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You and a friend have done it all and seen it all, and yet ... something isn't right these days, and you both feel it. You once had a beautiful friendship and learned so much from each other ... you'd have to call this relationship 'karmic.' It was so ... interesting and productive in its way, but time and tide have eroded some of the love, and on this day, May 18, 2023, during the transit of Sun sextile Neptune, you both will come to know an unpleasant thought necessary truth: the friendship is over.

It's over because you no longer have anything in common. This karmic relationship isn't ending because of a fight or misunderstanding but because it's natural. There are no more hurdles that you both need to cross together. You both know you'd get on each other's nerves if you tried. You will both bow out gracefully, leading to fabulous memories in the future.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel as though you loved someone so much ... once upon a time. That person changed your life, made you feel alive and curious ... and you did the same for them. Your relationship was once so on fire, so brilliant and bright, yet it dulled itself into a matte finish over the years. Rather than stand back and witness this priceless pearl turn into a burlap bag, you and this person will decide to go your ways.

On May 18, during Sun sextile Neptune, you and they will know in your hearts that what you had was special, but that 'special' doesn't always last forever, and that to keep it special, you have to end it, complete. Much like life itself, it is precious because it doesn't last, and your karmic relationship is the same. Precious forever, but only in the mind. Time to let go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.