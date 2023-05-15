Horoscopes May Bring Heartbreak For 3 Zodiac Signs On May16

Guess who's back? Shady's back; we're calling it Moon sextile Pluto because the shade is thick today, and heartbreak is most definitely possible. For the three zodiac signs who see heartbreak on May 16, 2023, is a dark day for the lover who thought they were the only one in someone's life.

Moon sextile Pluto is the day that we never saw coming ... the day that brings home the heartbreak in ways we had not anticipated. We may not have thought that having our hearts ripped to shreds was part of our karmic destiny, yet ... BAM! Here comes the heartbreak, and Moon sextile Pluto serves it hot and fresh. Yow.

It's one thing to know your heart is breaking, and it's a whole other thing to watch the person who is breaking your heart get nasty with it. That's how Moon-sextile Pluto does its evil deed; it doesn't just let us get away with pain and suffering.

It heaps it on with nasty words, upsetting news, and an extra jab of jealousy while it's there.

Three zodiac signs will not only experience a backstabbing of epic proportions today, but we will also know that we've been lied to for a long time. We will be made into the ultimate fools today, so brace yourselves because this one will be smart.

This isn't a guarantee. It's not like it has to happen, but for those who will experience heartbreak today, during Moon sextile Pluto, it will be a little bit more extraordinary than at any other given time. Pluto transits are always messed up, and on this beautiful day of May 16, 2023, Moon sextile Pluto wins all the awards. Who's going down with me?

Three zodiac signs will see heartbreak on May 16, 2023, during Moon sextile Pluto.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Heartbreak is not what you set out to have today, and yet, it will find you and knock the wind out of your sails. You feel this is something you did NOT deserve, and of course, you are right, as nobody deserves to be heartbroken, especially when the heartbreak comes from someone you trusted with your life.

During Moon sextile Pluto, you will experience why you trust nobody, and because of your experience on this day, May 16, 2023, you may not be able to trust anyone again, at least for a long time, a long time. That hurts! You were just starting to feel as though you were a functioning member of society, ready to trust and able to give of yourself easily and without self-doubt. Unfortunately, this person in your life is not who you thought they were, and they will deliver their bad news to you today, like it or not. It's going to throw you, Taurus, mark my words.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Of all the tough luck things to happen today, it would be you who gets the heartbreak. The real problem is that you had no idea you were slated for this mistreatment. Wow, the person you love has been doing you wrong ... all this time. Oh, that is cold. That is cold and cruel, and you don't even have the strength to fight it because they have taken all the wind out of your sails with their cruel dismissal of you and your relationship.

It's almost unbelievable to you that something like this could happen.

Yet, on May 16, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you will find out that the person you love and trust has been leading a double life, and it just so happens that they are ready to go with life #2 instead of the one spent with you. The betrayal feels so bad.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Zap goes the Pisces today as your heart breaks into a million pieces over some really shoddy news you'll receive today.

On May 16, 2023, you'll get to know the full brunt of Moon sextile Pluto's power, which is never too good and usually filled with betrayal and heartbreak. Heartbreak, really? Did it really have to come down to this, especially after you finally gave it all up for this person and thought they were sincere, awesome, and trustworthy? Phew, now that's a different perspective, isn't it?

You believed and built your life around this belief, and now, this person has crushed your dreams and left you with a lot of disbelief. What to do? Tend to your wounds, Pisces, and know this: they don't deserve your tears. You will be OK. It's just going to take some time. Hang in there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.