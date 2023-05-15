Love Horoscopes Are 'Lucky' For These 3 Zodiac Signs On May 16

On May 16. 2023 three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love thanks to Jupiter in Taurus. Well, of course, it's going to be a great day because when Jupiter is in Taurus, as it is on this day, May 16, 2023, we can't help but feel almost engulfed in love. As they say, the love you give is the love you receive, and during Jupiter in Taurus, we're looking at how the love we've been giving someone special has accumulated so that it starts to flow back at us.

Three zodiac signs will feel loved today, loved and honored, and respected. Even better, none of this is a flash in the pan. This isn't a day of infatuation (though that's a pretty nice experience, too) but one where we know that all the love we've given has become an investment worthy of our time and effort.

On May 16, 2023, we discovered that the person we love is wholeheartedly ready to spend their life with us. There is no looking back; the past is dead, and the only thing that matters is the here and now. At this moment, three zodiac signs will finally get to relax into the love story they authored with the help of this wonderful person they can call their romantic partner. Taurus energy isn't messing around; it wants stability, and it's this kind of vibe that, when mixed with Jupiter's vastness, becomes an experience of true love for the people ready to say, "Sign me up!"

With Jupiter in Taurus, we not only feel hopeful, we feel as though there's something to look forward to, which means so much. Part of what brings us down half the time is thinking the future doesn't promise much, but during this particular transit, we feel stoked! We've got the person we love, and we're going to make the best life we can with them. Let the good times roll. Who's in?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Yeah, you don't miss out on transits like Jupiter in Taurus because this is the kind of cosmic event you practically beg for in love and romance. You're not the type who wants much more than a solid relationship, and on May 16, 2023, you'll realize that everything you've worked for is coming true for you. You feel safe and secure with the person you are with and don't need to look further.

It's a nice feeling for you, especially as a Taurus, to kick back and know that what you have is not only a good thing but a secure thing. Jupiter in Taurus is the kind of transit that helps you believe in what you always suspected was the truth, and that is that you and your partner are the 'real thing.' It's nice to know this, and you'll find that you are doing a lot of smiling today.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is a relief to you, being that you've been working on your relationship for a long time, and you've been wanting some kind of response from your partner that lets you know they feel the same way. Well, BINGO, Cancer, today is the day you get to know them and feel the same as you do, and you also get to see what they have in mind for the future ... and it is extremely cool.

On May 16, 2023, during the transit of Jupiter in Taurus, you'll feel something you rarely think of secure. It's true that you like to overthink things and that if you don't have a solid commitment, you tend to let your mind run off in all the wrong directions. However, during Jupiter in Taurus, you'll know that this love will last. Your partner isn't running away from you, and while they aren't as neurotic as you are, they are most definitely in it to win it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You wouldn't let Jupiter in Taurus get away without your presence involved, and when it comes to your romantic relationship, you might find yourself smiling a secret little smile today ... because it all just feels so good. On days like today, May 16, 2023, you don't like to question a good thing, but you won't be able to avoid noticing just how good a thing it really is.

What's more, there is something about Jupiter in Taurus that makes you feel hopeful for a future with this lovely person you've chosen as your mate. You feel like the two of you can build a solid foundation to plan and build a future together, and it all feels so promising and ... unthreatening. You don't feel 'chained down' or imprisoned, as usual. You want to go through with it all. This is an inspiring and loving day for you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.