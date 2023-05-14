May 15, 2023 Horoscopes 'Feel Hostile' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On this day, May 15, 2023, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes. We're being tugged and tossed around by two really hostile cosmic aspects, otherwise known as an Aries Moon sextile Pluto and Mars trine Neptune. There's not much more we can say about this other than, "OUCH!" But still, we persist, and still, we will continue. What's a bit of maniacal hostility amongst friends, after all?

The funny part is that the Moon is in Aries, so it's almost as if there is just no escaping this one, folks; however, if you are NOT one of the three zodiac signs mentioned today, you may have it more accessible than the poor souls that are mentioned. Here we go!

The Moon in Aries is hostile, thinking vengeful thoughts and being an outright bully to get what we want. Moon sextile Pluto? It could be good, but it won't be because Aries wants its way, and with the Moon sextile Pluto taking the lead, we're looking at how we enjoy taking something away from someone who desperately wants to have their moment in the Sun. We are ... I don't like saying this, but ... sadistic today. We enjoy ruining other people's days, and that's just ... crappy. Throw on Mars trine Neptune, and we're left with a guilty conscience, self-hate, and a whole bunch of pretending like 'nothing happened.'

In other words, it's a rough day for those aware of our choices and intentionally choose the wrong thing. Yes, it happens, and it's called 'self-destruction.' Humans practice it all the time, but when you have a cosmic lineup such as the one we have today, it might just be better to stay in bed ... but who does that? Certainly not these three signs of the zodiac ...

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are certain things about your personality that you know and that you are conscious of not letting others know about. You can be mean and very, very sarcastic. On this day, May 15, 2023, during the lineup of negative transits that follow you, you will say something to someone that will offend them to their core ... and they will end their relationship with you, Gemini.

The harsh part is that you will feel like you deserve it. You know you can go overboard, and while you're doing it, you feel strong and mighty, but that's become your only superpower; the power to hurt someone with words so vicious that you somehow take pride in this kind of negativity. Today leaves you alone with who you are, and that's a person you seriously don't want to look at.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being mean isn't something you enjoy being, but once you get going, there's no stopping you, and during Mars trine Neptune, you feel like the world is your oyster, and you're not in the mood for oysters. You are about to give yourself a helluva headache today, Leo, as your anger and temper are so out of hand that even you notice you're pushing the envelope.

There is nothing cute about this kind of behavior, and even though you may be running on the "I do it because I can" brat mentality, the truth is all you are doing is painting yourself as a temperamental child who throws tantrums 'adult-style' and thinks they can keep on getting away with murder. You are someone who should back the heck up today, Leo. Stop before you start.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Well, there's nothing like a little Aries Moon sextile Pluto and Mars trine Neptune to put you over the edge when handling something that you find to be ... intolerable. You aren't just sensitive today; you are irate and on your last spoon. You've got no patience for anyone, and you can't even stand your lack of drive.

You are absorbing everyone into your self-pitying victimhood, which doesn't exist because you aren't a victim. However, you will be victimizing others in a passive-aggressive way, and this will cause people to reconsider if they ever want anything to do with you again. You are hostile and irrational, and your moves today would be better off set aside for another day. Back away ... now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.