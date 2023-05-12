Your Weekly Horoscope For May 15 - 21 Changes Drastically Now That Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for May 15 to 21, 2023 for all zodiac signs. Right at the top of the week, we have some rather good news: Mercury is going direct after a retrograde that lasted perhaps a little longer than we'd ever wished for ... if we ever wished for a Mercury retrograde, which we did NOT.

So, welcome the lack of confusion, better communication skills, the return of technological understanding, and hopefully, clarity and peace of mind. Mercury direct will usher in the Moon in Aries, as well as Mars trine Neptune on the same day as it arrives, which implies that while we'll be able to handle whatever comes our way, we still will have the 'same ol same ol' issues as before. Now, we're just able to deal with them better. OK, we'll take that!

Because we will have a couple of harsh Mars transits in our midst, we can expect a few hurt feelings and nasty words to be passed back and forth. We humans just can't help ourselves sometimes, and while it really would be nice to give it up for love, we often times reel in that hostile Mars energy and use it to become selfish, angry, bitter or pushy. Thankfully, there's enough Jupiter and Taurus energy to balance it all out, and that means that whatever negative experiences we have this week, we'll be able to rise above them ... sooner or later.

We will have a few challenges in love, as Moon sextile Venus around the same time as Mercury sextile Saturn shows up, which means we'll be throwing down some serious demands. Will our needs be listened to, let alone taken seriously? More than likely, yes, and because we end this week with Mars opposite Pluto, we may not have a choice in the matter. In terms of love, it's 'put up or shut up,' and oddly, that may do the trick. Let's see what's in store for the week of May 15 to 21, 2023.

The weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs May 15 - 21, 2023 now that Mercury Retrograde is over:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is the week you decide to start anew. You've been thinking about change for a while, and it's time to implement your new ideas. You are charged up and feeling invincible, and that's terrific because you are not someone who does well with naysayers.

You do your best when you feel the support of loved ones, which you will experience, thankfully, during the week of May 15 - 21.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might feel this good because you're in the last week of your sun sign, but holy smokes, Taurus, are you ever in the right place at the right time? You are truly on a success streak; even when you're NOT successful, you let nothing get you down.

Your week is filled with promise and hope, and all you can see is that no matter what, everything is going to work out. You are made up of pure positivity, and good for you!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you have to be cold, you will be cold, which refers to how you treat a certain person in your life. This doesn't imply that you are wrong or shouldn't be so chilly in your response to them; it only means that you may have to turn someone down this week and that you will have to be very firm to stand your ground.

You can do this, and even though you may not want to, it's within your power to pull this off successfully.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week of laziness for you, Cancer, doesn't necessarily mean you won't be doing much. It means that most of your activity will occur as thoughts inside your head. During this week, you'll have plenty on your mind, and you'll need to pull away from people just so you can meditate on certain subjects that you, alone, need to contemplate.

You'll be alright, but you will need time to yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In other news, you will be having a party, and there will be gifts and lots of fun. You will feel social and generous during the week of May 15 - 21, and your love life will feel blissful and exciting all at once.

You are finally at the place with your partner where you are really and truly getting along well, and you don't want to blow it. This week goes to mending old, dead issues and starting afresh in love and life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will do a good deed during the week of May 15 - 21, and even if you don't get recognized for your efforts or rewarded in any way, you'll feel good about yourself because you know in your heart that you did the right thing.

While you could potentially take this as a good excuse to complain, you won't be able to because you are pleased during this time in some odd Virgo way. You like doing good deeds, even when no one notices or applauds you for them.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Now and then, the tables do get turned on you, and during the week of May 15 - 21, you might see a bit of regret in terms of love. You are about to find out something that has to do with a loved one that isn't going to please you, and while this person may not even be in your life, it's knowledge of something they once did, and it will be upsetting.

Take it in stride, Libra. If anyone can get past the bad deeds of another, it's you. You'll be OK.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that this is the week you begin a campaign of complaints against someone in your life. You are oddly unsatisfied with a certain friend of yours and the more time that goes by, the more unnerved by their behavior you feel.

You want to get rid of this friend as you think they are using you, and you don't like being taken advantage of. You may lose this friend this week, Scorpio, as you don't feel they bring anything but pain to your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week, May 15 - 21, will have you balancing your desire to be free with your desire to start a fight with someone just to work off your negative energy.

What's real is this: you need change, and you need it now. What's also real is that someone in your life won't let go of you, which you have to deal with. You have a choice: move with grace and patience, or lose your temper and blow the whole thing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week will be great if you can keep it together mentally, emotionally and physically. It's just about holding tight to the fortress you've built, which is your foundation of patience.

You will need loads of patience during the week of May 15 - 21 as many obstacles will be in your way. This means nothing! You can do it and accomplish all you need; you must stay true to yourself. Be stoic; get it done!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

No worries and no cares for you this week, Aquarius. The only thing you really need to take care of is your health, but other than that, it's all about good friends, good food, and fun times.

This week has you back on track again after a short period of self-doubt and a little self-pity. No more time for that, however, as you feel very good about yourself and the people you share good times with. This week brings the party, a small one, but a fun one, just the same.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During May 15 - 21, 2023, you will feel so powerful that you'll want to express yourself creatively all week. Don't be surprised if you start a project that revolves around something you've never done before.

You are curious about new things and artistic endeavors. This is the week you get involved with the arts and let them inspire you fully. You will enjoy what you experience during this time, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.