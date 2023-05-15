These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 15 - 21, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 15 - 21, 2023, but before we get to them, here's the week's message for everyone. Being charitable and kind doesn't need much. Sharing bread with another is a great way to give forward; sometimes, food is the best way to another's heart. These adages can sound outdated, but the greatest truths are often the simplest.

Also, watch for the universe communicating with you through zodiac signs. It's personal for every individual. So if owls remind you of a grandmother and you see one, it's definitely a sign for you but not for others. Just remember that there are both good and bad forces in the world and not every sign coming your way is from a good source. Pay attention, and you won't fall into their trap.

As for being lucky, for some of you, staying in the loop and socializing is a great way to increase your luck in love. You choose which groups to interact with and which you want to avoid. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of May 15 - 21, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love May 15 - 21, 2023:

1. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Here's the thing, Horse. If you refuse to step out of your comfort zone, your luck in love will never materialize. This message is for singles and those in a relationship who want to break up. It's the same in fairytales. The protagonists embark on an adventure that puts them directly in confrontation with the wicked villain. Then, after some witty moves and incredible daring, they come face to face with their soulmate. The story doesn't end there, though. The path to finally getting together is tricky too.

You needed to hear this today. Don't waste your luck. Trust yourself and your ability to detect red flags (the villains and time-wasters) and step out of your comfort zone. You have no idea what the universe is cooking for you.

Those of you who have a baby coming soon, congratulations! You don't know this, but your luck in finances will be greatly enhanced when you bring home your child. Just don't disrespect the universe by discriminating based on gender.

2. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For some of you, the luckiest thing you can do this week is cut ties with the toxic person harassing you. This can literally be an ex who refuses to go away. There are many ways to ensure they have no choice but to comply.

Others of you are on the verge of making a bad decision in love and are lucky that you came across this horoscope. Your expectations in this relationship are not aligned with reality. You are on the verge of sabotaging something good because of greed or chronic dissatisfaction.

The thing is, luck doesn't always look and feel good. Sometimes it comes to you in the form of knowledge that requires great tenacity to execute but eventually changes your life for the better. It's still luck because not everyone has access to this knowledge.

3. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Congratulations if you are getting married this week or in the middle of wedding preparations! You picked the right person for you. Both of you will benefit tremendously from this union. Just remember that marriage and romantic relationships without marriage are two different things. The responsibilities are greater in the former and don't always feel good, but you have a good head on your shoulders. Keep communicating with your partner, whether in joy or difficulties, and you'll be good.

For those of you who are single and secretly in love with someone, the universe wants you to know that your heart is special and beautiful. Make sure you are in love with a real person and not an idealized version in your mind. The latter will be unlucky for you in the long run. Sometimes the luckiest thing you can do for yourself is to make sure the one ruling your heart is truly worthy of holding that space.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.