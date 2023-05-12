3 Zodiac Signs Who Learn From Their Mistakes In Love On May 13, 2023, During Venus Trine Saturn

Three zodiac signs learn from their mistakes in love on May 13, 2023, during Venus sextile Saturn. It would be nice if, when we learned our lessons the hard way, we actually imbibed the meaning of those lessons and went on to create decent lives because of this acquired wisdom. Well, thankfully, we humans do pick up on things after a while, and when it comes to what love gives us when we make mistakes, there's usually a plethora of great life lessons to take with us from that experience so that we can never again make that particular type of mistake again. And, as it goes, now and then, we have a cosmic transit that happens to support this kind of 'higher' education, and during Venus trine Saturn on May 13, 2023, we will get those lessons handed to us.

During Venus trine Saturn, three zodiac signs see the error of their ways, and it won't feel like an ego-burn, and it won't feel like we're losing something. This transit puts us in touch with the bank of knowledge that we've accumulated throughout our lives. We have already learned so many lessons, and the knowledge of these lessons is stored in our minds, waiting to be accessed during marvelous transits such as Venus trine Saturn. If we've made a mistake in love, we know instinctually that next time we will avoid making that kind of mistake again. On May 13, we get another chance to fall back on that lesson.

We won't be making 'that' mistake again. Today is for escaping the trappings that might pull us back into a bad decision, and because of Venus trine Saturn, the three zodiac signs that will escape can not only pat themselves on the back for a job well done but the sighs of relief will be aplenty. Today is for recognizing that we did, indeed, learn a lesson. Which zodiac signs will be relieved to know that they done the right thing today?

Three zodiac signs learn from their mistakes in love on May 13, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can't even begin to count the number of mistakes you've made or how much they've cost you regarding friendships and romantic relationships. Alas, you feel very confident that you can move through the world now without feeling like you are a threat to yourself. You've learned your lessons, which came at a great price. Rather than condemn yourself over and over, as you have in the past, you will regain your confidence. On May 13, 2023, during the transit of Venus trine Saturn, you've done what it takes to right your wrongs and now you are ready to move forward.

One of your biggest mistakes was the time you spent beating yourself up for the mistakes you've made, and that vicious circle has just completed itself. Enough of the guilt; you've taken responsibility and are now one with your learnings.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are the one who decides what your next move will be, and you've learned from past mistakes that it's OK to take your time. You have severed relationships in the past because of foolish pride, and you've had it with your selfishness, as all it seems to have given you is loneliness. Today, May 13, 2023, brings you fresh news and an opportunity to do something good for yourself.

During the transit of Venus trine Saturn, you will say YES to love, knowing what the parameters are; the person you are with is not someone you wish to lose or let go of, and because you are finally truthful with yourself, you can sign on to a relationship now while feeling good about your resolve. It's taken you a long time to trust another human being, but it's now or never, you think, and you aren't doing this haphazardly. You've learned from your mistakes; on this day, you know you're doing the right thing.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel as though you are at the place in your life where you are well-seasoned in terms of love and relationship. You have made mistakes in the past, and those mistakes have given you insight as to what NOT to do should certain circumstances come up again. Once again, you will recognize said 'circumstance' and act accordingly, not on impulse.

During Venus trine Saturn on May 13, 2023, the situation will require a level-headed decision, and you will make the right one, Capricorn. If you wish to continue with the person you are with and to do so with any kind of success, boundaries, and rules must be set up. You have learned that without them, all you experience is chaos, and you won't be returning to that state any time too soon, if ever.

RELATED: The Biggest Mistake People Make With Astrology & Their Zodiac Signs

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.