Extraordinary Horoscopes Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 14

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 14, 2023. Are you one of them? Before we find out, here's the message of the day for everyone for Sunday.

The truth can be painful to hear, but those who dare face it emerge victorious in the end. Those who don't face it eventually spiral out of control into places of no return. Be careful of this. Not everyone is lucky to have someone pull them out of stagnation, and Sun conjunct Uranus with Moon in Pisces can do that to you.

Also, if you haven't done a gratitude ritual, today's a great day for it. The universe thrives on kindness, and gratitude is a great way to remind yourself of the good in the world and also make someone else's day bright and beautiful.

You can even place a bunch of yellow flowers on your work desk today as an offering to all those who helped you along the way. No one has to know it but you. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 14, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 14, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Saturn might be in Pisces right now, but you'll get a much-needed respite today. Romance, daydreams, creative projects, business endeavors — all will benefit from the beautiful Moon conjunct Neptune energy. The Sun, Moon, Mars and Uranus make the whole enterprise seem promising. All you have to do is have faith in yourself and your abilities, and the rest will fall into place.

Some of you may feel the effects of heightened intuition today. So if you get creepy vibes from anyone, stay away, even if they have a pretty face or drop-dead gorgeous hair. Those with psychic abilities can do something extraordinary with today's energy, but I'll leave it to you to decide how you want to do this. Also, if you are in a relationship or infatuated with someone, expect to fall deeper in love with this individual. Just ensure the depth of emotions doesn't get too skewed between you and your significant other. That could create problems in the future.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Jupiter is slowly inching towards Taurus at the moment. Your days will be super good over the next few months. As for today, prioritize your friendships. If you are in a relationship and your significant other doesn't want to be left out, bring them along and introduce them to your friends.

Vesta's connection with Jupiter, North Node, Mercury, and Venus makes the day perfect for fooling around with friends and knowing in your heart whose backs you have and who has your back.

Those of you in leadership positions in your workplace will find it easy to manage your team and delegate tasks today. You will also find cooperation with other teams and good ideas coming your way. Expect the day to be highly productive for you, but don't expect it to be like that every day. You'll set yourself up for failure if you aim for that.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Some of you made a big decision recently. You decided to go against the grain and not follow tradition. It could have been the decision not to get married and stay single. Or the decision to pursue a career path despite the misgivings of those in your inner circle. Today will reinforce that decision or make you decide something along that line.

Most of you, Leo, are done with letting peer pressure decide your life choices. Lilith in Leo is literally making you don the garb of the rebel at this time, or you are keeping it casual on the surface even as you defy expectations underneath. Apply it to your life as it fits. With Pallas in Leo, you know what you want to do in life and are unwilling to let anyone change your creative direction. It's unconventional, and that's how you like it.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.