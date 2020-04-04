5 Altruistic Zodiac Signs Who Put Their Partner First, According To Astrology

Their partner is priority.

The best relationships are where partners support each other, put their partner’s needs above their own, and help build a foundation of trust together.

But what does that mean to put someone first? For romantic partnerships, it means always having your partner at the front of your mind, choosing to do something for your beloved before yourself.

For certain altruistic zodiac signs in astrology, their selfless actions come naturally.

But for some people, this doesn’t come naturally. Especially without balance, if you give all your energy to someone and have nothing left for yourself, over time you may lose yourself in the process.

You want to be there for your partner, and if you make decisions based solely on them, you want to be sure those decisions won’t harm you. It won’t do your partner any good if you have given to the point of complete depletion. So, put them first within reason, without losing sight of your own needs.

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are extremely intuitive, so they know what their partner needs without being told. When Scorpio commits to someone, they seem to make a promise to never leave when they're upset, nor will they do anything to scare or hurt their partner, even if it would benefit them.

They will not deliberately set out to cause their partner pain. Scorpios are faithful to the point that they'll always stand by their loved ones, no matter what may tempt them.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Partners are everything to Cancers, and they believe that putting their partner first is always going to benefit their relationship. Emotional connection is a priority to Cancer, and if they must put their own needs second, that's what Cancer is going to do.

When they do something for their partner, they do so out of love — not because they expect anything in return. They're not manipulative, just loving and protective.

3. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Trust doesn't come easily to Taurus, but once their partner has earned it, Taurus is going to move heaven and earth to make sure their needs are met. This individual is going to use all their abilities to make sure their partner is safe from being shamed, stressed, embarrassed, or anything else that might upset them.

Taureans are dependable, patient, and there when their partner needs them, and even when they don't. Their intention is to be a rock to lean on, especially in challenging times.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras know how easy it is to get swept up in drama, so they make a point to put their relationship and partner first. They pause before reacting in a tense situation, and they try to see things from their partner's perspective.

Libra will always side with their partner, and are their biggest supporter and advocate. They want to be fair, but in an argument when both parties are right, Libra will let their partner win.

5. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

By nature, Pisces are selfless and are always doing for others; this is especially true when it comes to their partners. Beyond just being kind and compassionate with their partners, Pisces know it's important to respect that their partner is a separate person with their own ideas, feelings, and may experience things differently.

It's vital in a relationship for Pisces and their partner to talk to each other first before making any important decisions or taking action.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.