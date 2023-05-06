May 7, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Humbling' For 3 Zodiac Signs

May 7, 2023 brings rough horoscopes to three zodiac signs in astrology. Expect to be told that you cannot do something today, as on this day, May 7, we will be in the presence of one of the staunchest of transits, also known as Moon square Saturn — a real bummer of transit, and one that will strike Virgo, Capricorn and Aquarius with a wallop of a day. Today is the day we set out with great intentions, and because of Moon square Saturn, we have to settle for less.

And it may not even be about settling for less; it could be that someone or something, like a rule put in place that we somehow ignored, comes to step in and ruin our well-laid plans today. We try, we get stopped, and that is that. Thank you, Moon square Saturn; you always know how to ruin the party, don't you?

So, maybe we need to get a grip in advance; rather than set ourselves up for a major disappointment (thanks again, Moon square Saturn), we might want to balance our energy and restrain our unbridled enthusiasm by being realistic.

Ah, but that's not what will happen, especially where three zodiac signs that like to act on impulse are concerned. If you are a Virgo, Capricorn or Aquarius, then the transit of Moon square Saturn will really put off. Try to think of today, May 7, as a day of lessons. And who doesn't love a good kick-in-the-pants lesson, eh?

It's not as if Moon square Saturn doesn't serve a purpose; it does. It's not all bad; this transit and all Saturn transits serve us in their way. Today is for learning our limits. Saturn shows us that while we may have lofty goals, we need to work within the boundaries of our abilities. We may not want that reality check, but that's what Moon square Saturn is all about. Humility, the hard way.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 7, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You can be very enthusiastic about certain things in your life. You are practically unstoppable when you finally get up the nerve to do something that interests you. On May 7, you'll be hungering for action; you know what you want to do, and you'll be nearly hysterical about doing it. You feel happy and almost gleeful about the prospects of the success you envision. And then, you get word that you need to halt your motor for a while because what you wanted to get done doesn't have space for you.

This means that you will not be able to reach this goal during Moon square Saturn, not because you won't try, but because there will be someone in your way. They aren't even doing it on purpose, but it's their job to make sure something doesn't happen, and it just happens to be what you want to do. SIGH!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's interesting about today, May 7, is that you knew what was about to happen would happen. You had something in mind that you wanted to accomplish on this day, but you also were very aware of the parameters surrounding you. You didn't think you were being too rebellious by trying anyway, but still, you thought that a transit like Moon square Saturn might get in the way, and, as it happens to be, it does, and it will.

This day basically puts you in your place, which is not necessarily something you hate; you anticipated it. You don't love it, but you can live with it. Transit Moon square Saturn helps you to remember that certain things are achievable and certain other things are perhaps...not meant to be. It's all OK.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The one thing you really don't appreciate is having your plans set aside due to unforeseen circumstances that you can't control. You're already someone who doesn't like change, but a change of plans is almost out of your scope of things you can understand. On May 7, you'll be fully on board with the plan; once you start, there is no stop...or, at least, that's what you think. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, there will not only be an interruption to your plans but also the feeling of being put in your place, which will spark resentment in you.

The real problem is that you don't know who to resent or who to direct your anger at. It's not you; you didn't create this condition...or did you by believing so fervently that today was the day it was 'all going to take place.' Today is the day you will be held off, and you will have to deal with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.