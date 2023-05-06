May 7, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Powerful' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 7, 2023. And it's all thanks to Venus in Cancer and Sun in Taurus. So expect some powerful changes. But first, here's the message of the day for everyone.

If you feel called to express your thoughts and feelings to someone, stop first and take a deep breath. Some of you will be feeling this way because you and this person share a past life connection. But in reality, it may or may not be wise to express yourself and wear your heart on your sleeves right now. It all depends on your current life circumstances with this person. Sometimes it's difficult to distinguish between an impulse and your intuition.

Also, it's easy to get bogged down by life and responsibilities. Take some time today to do at least one small thing that brings you joy. It can be something as simple as drawing a tiny heart on your thumb pad or knee like some of you used to do as kids. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Life is picking up speed for you at this time. But the pace won't stay like this forever. Try to think like a marathon runner and you will be able to stretch yourself better over the next few days or months. Just remember, it's not often that stars align so beautifully for one zodiac sign. It's important that you take advantage of the concentration of good planets and points in Taurus right now. Even North Node of destiny is here!

A more introverted approach will work better for you today. So try to keep your plans close and your ideas even closer. Mercury retrograde in Taurus is slowly inching towards North Node in Taurus. So expect something destined to happen to you any day now. It could even happen today!

Some of you don't have supportive people around you or have a lot of haters who can't stand your guts. Trying to change the narrative won't work at this time. You'll just talk yourself blue in the face. Better to let your actions explain the situation for you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The day will be relatively easygoing for you. But the focus will be on love for the most part.

If you are in a relationship, the intimate energy will be heightened between you and your partner(s) because of Juno trine Pluto. But Moon opposite Juno reveals that one (or more) of you may be more committed than the others. Some of you may be in a polyamorous relationship or have multiple sexual partners in an open relationship.

The weird thing is, you and your partner are on the same page mentally at this time. Your values are aligning well (with Venus trine Saturn) and you are more tolerant and generous towards each other (Venus sextile Jupiter). But one of you is not sure if the relationship will last beyond a few years (or months). Some of you feel this way because you and your significant other belong to different family backgrounds or ethnicities/cultures.

The upcoming days and months will reveal how everything plays out. But there's a possibility that this feeling of “we are not meant to be” will fade away with time as the relationship grows stronger.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today's a great day to engage in creative pursuits or bring more creativity into your daily routine. Some of you may be painting a portion of your house today or have a DIY project scheduled for later in the day. Pallas trine Moon and Neptune definitely will make it easier for you to stay creative and stick to your goals. But don't censor yourself too much if you randomly come up with an idea while in the middle of doing something. Creative direction sometimes benefits from off-the-wall, impromptu additions.

Don't try to launch anything today though. With Pallas squaring Jupiter, North Node, and Mercury retrograde, the response will be lackadaisical at best and non-existent at worse. Let the ideas and projects incubate and develop behind the scenes for now. The planets will align better in the future. Especially during Leo season after a few months.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.